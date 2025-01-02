Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 09:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / V2 Retail's revenue from operations increases 58.1% to Rs 591 crore in Q3

V2 Retail's revenue from operations increases 58.1% to Rs 591 crore in Q3

The value retailer reported revenue from operations of Rs 373.76 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, V2 Retail told the BSE in a regulatory filing

q3 results

ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

V2 Retail on Thursday reported a 58.1 per cent increase in standalone revenue from operations to Rs 591.03 crore for the December quarter.

The value retailer reported revenue from operations of Rs 373.76 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, V2 Retail told the BSE in a regulatory filing.

"Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) December 31, 2024 stood at Rs 591.03 crore registering a 58 per cent YoY growth," V2 Retail said while sharing the quarter-end update.

The total number of stores as of December 2024 stood at 160, with 21 new openings during the quarter.

 

"V2 Retail continues its strategic expansion into key markets, bringing the total retail area to 17.22 lakh sq ft," it said.

The Ram Chandra Agarwal-promoted company has achieved same store sales growth of 25 per cent in Q3, FY25 as compared to Q3, FY24, helped by a "strong consumer demand and operational efficiency", it added.

Shares of V2 Retail Ltd on Thursday settle at Rs 1,643.75 on the BSE, down 2.60 per cent from its previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

manufacturing, shipping, containers, ships, ports, port

Visakhapatnam Port signs Rs 300 cr deal for flyover to ease cargo traffic

Regaal Resources files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Regaal Resources files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Punjab National Bank PNB

Punjab National Bank sees healthy growth in deposits and advances in Q3

Varun beverages

Varun Beverages announces Rs 412 cr investment in South African subsidiary

data centre, AI data centre

Black Box enters next growth phase with revamped GTM strategy: Ventura

Topics : V2 Retail Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO GMP TodayAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025What are AI AgentsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon