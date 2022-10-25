WhatsApp outage across India, user unable to send and receive messages

People around the world are reporting problems sending and receiving messages on the popular chat app .

According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 3 a.m. EDT.

A spokesperson said the company is aware that some people are having trouble sending messages and is working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Meta, previously known as Facebook, bought in 2014. It's wildly popular especially outside of the US, where many people use it for everyday communication.

