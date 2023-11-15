Sensex (1.14%)
65675.93 + 742.06
Nifty (1.19%)
19675.45 + 231.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.63%)
6403.10 + 102.50
Nifty Midcap (0.96%)
41404.85 + 395.15
Nifty Bank (0.71%)
44201.70 + 310.45
Heatmap

WhatsApp channels cross 500 million monthly active users mark: Zuckerberg

Recently launched as a feature on WhatsApp, channels allow users to get updates from people, organisations, and teams that they follow on the messaging platform

Here's how to transfer WhatsApp chats on a new device without cloud backup

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 11:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Founder and CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, on Wednesday announced that WhatsApp Channels has now exceeded a monthly active user base of 500 million.

“500 million monthly activities on WhatsApp Channels in the first 7 weeks! Great to see the WA community so engaged,” said Mark Zuckerberg, while announcing the news on his WhatsApp Channel.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Recently launched as a feature on WhatsApp, channels allow users to get updates from people, organisations, and teams that they follow on the messaging platform.

Channels are separate from private chats, and who users choose to follow is not visible to other followers.

Some popular Indian WhatsApp channels include the International Cricket Council, Mumbai Indians, Indian Cricket Team, Diljit Dosanjh, Katrina Kaif, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Chef Ranveer Brar, and TechBurner among others.

“My WhatsApp Channel is where I communicate with my fans in a personal and authentic way…it feels like I’m connecting with them, sharing the most important moments of my life with them, just like I would with my friends and family back home. Whether it's my new song, an exciting collaboration, or just a good morning message, WhatsApp Channels is where I express myself and feel closer to my community of fans,” said Indian celebrity singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Meta had announced WhatsApp channels in September this year. It has recently added a sticker feature to the channels.

Earlier this week, the Meta-owned Messaging Platform also announced a new voice chat feature for large groups. The feature is similar to a group call but, instead of ringing each member, allows people to join in quietly with an in-chat popup notification.

Also Read

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Mark Zuckerberg launches WhatsApp Channels in India; global rollout begins

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon Musk

Meta announces new business-focused features for WhatsApp in India: Details

Fall in commodity, energy prices fuels India Inc's Q2FY24 earnings

2 Dabur firms get relief in lawsuits in US, 3rd entity to face charges

A bad day at home can lead to a bad day at work, says professionals' survey

Suzlon's S1443 MW series of wind turbines get RLMM listing by MNRE

NITES approaches Centre against 'unethical' transfer practices of TCS

Topics : whatsapp Facebook Mark Zuckerberg

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBirsa Munda Jayanti800 OTT ReleaseIND vs NZ Playing 11Babar Azam Captaincy ResignIND vs NZ LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon