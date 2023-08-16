Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65539.42 + 137.50
Nifty (0.16%)
19465.00 + 30.45
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
37801.65 + 31.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
5329.60 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
43946.40 -144.55
Heatmap

Voda Idea to pay Rs 1,680 cr auction instalment with delay of 30 days

The company has also acquired a 5G spectrum in mid-band (3300 megahertz) and millimetre wave in the 26 GHz band in July 2022 spectrum auction

vodafone, idea, VI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea has sought 30 days more time to pay around Rs 1,680 crore for spectrum auction instalment due on Thursday, a senior company official said on Wednesday.
The company has proposed to pay the amount with interest.
"We have submitted a letter to DoT that we propose to pay the spectrum auction instalments of Rs 1,680 crore towards the 2022 auction, which is due on August 17, by availing the grace period of 30 days with interest, in accordance with the terms of NIA (Notice Inviting Applications)," Vodafone Idea chief financial officer Murthy GVAS said during the earnings calls.
The development comes even after one of the promoters has confirmed to the company that it will provide direct or indirect financial support to the extent of Rs 2,000 crore in the event of any fund requirement for meeting impending payment obligations.
The company has also acquired a 5G spectrum in mid-band (3300 megahertz) and millimetre wave in the 26 GHz band in July 2022 spectrum auction.
Vodafone Idea's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 7,840 crore in the first quarter ended June 30.

Also Read

Vodafone Idea expected to come up with revival plan within a month: Report

Vodafone Idea cuts ties with 25,000 retail partners to reduce costs

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

DoT likely to approach Trai for auction of new spectrum bands this week

Vodafone Idea likely to get extension to pay Q1 spectrum and licence fees

JSW Investments divests 1.27% in JSW Energy for Rs 717 cr via open market

Several Dunzo dark stores go offline in Bengaluru amid worker salary delays

Future Retail resolution professional seeks insolvency deadline extension

Uniqlo India sees 15% of its sales come from online channels: CEO

Aurobindo Pharma to launch HIV drug for children in 123 countries

The consolidated revenue from operations during the reported quarter increased marginally by 2.3 per cent to Rs 10,655.5 crore from Rs 10,406.8 crore in June 2022 quarter.
The total gross debt (excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued but not due) as of June 30, 2023, stood at Rs 2,11,760 crore, comprising deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 1,33,740 crore, and AGR liability of Rs 66,860 crore that are due to the government.
Debt from banks and financial institutions stood at Rs 9,500 crore, and money raised through debt instruments stood at 1,660 crore.
With cash and cash equivalents of Rs 250 crore, the net debt stood at Rs 2,11,510 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vodafone Idea Telecom industry Telecom spectrum Spectrum Auction

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon