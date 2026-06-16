Wipro sets up AI CoE for Claude models to accelerate enterprise adoption

IT services major Wipro on Tuesday announced the launch of its Applied AI Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Claude models powered by Anthropic, reinforcing its commitment to accelerating enterprise AI impact. The CoE was inaugurated at its Bengaluru innovation hub and is a key initiative under the newly formed AI-Native Business & Platforms Unit.

Wipro has been building a global talent pool of Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) trained on Claude models, with a deep understanding of model behaviour and real-world applications. These engineers operate within client environments, combining knowledge of business processes and technology landscapes with hands-on model expertise.

“Wipro is strengthening its enterprise AI leadership with the Applied AI Centre of Excellence for Claude models, powered by Anthropic,” said Srini Pallia, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director, Wipro. “This marks a fundamental shift in how we deliver and advances our strategy of being consulting-led and AI-powered. By combining the power of Claude models with our deep domain and enterprise expertise, we are driving measurable business outcomes for our clients. Embedding Forward Deployed Engineers within client environments, alongside integrating AI across our own operations, enables us to accelerate enterprise-scale adoption with a clear focus on business value.”

The objective is to accelerate AI integration into workflows and deliver clear, measurable outcomes, reflecting a ‘proof over promise’ approach that underpins Wipro’s AI strategy, the company said in a statement.

A key differentiator in Wipro’s enterprise AI strategy is the certification of 10,000 front-line delivery experts on the use of Claude over the next 18 months. This programme is designed to build a strong base of practitioners capable of designing, deploying and operating AI-enabled systems in complex enterprise environments.

The Applied AI CoE for Claude also serves as a hub to accelerate the development of AI-native platforms and industry solutions across mortgage, healthcare, airlines, manufacturing and consumer sectors. Claude models are embedded into Wipro’s platforms to enable co-innovation with clients in live environments, while also scaling AI adoption across Wipro’s own finance, HR and sales functions as part of its internal transformation.

This CoE is a significant step in Wipro’s journey to operate as an AI-native enterprise, bringing together platform integration, deep model expertise and embedded delivery to help clients adopt AI at scale and unlock its full potential.