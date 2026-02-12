Wipro to hike salaries from March 1, bringing much-needed relief to staff

Wipro is giving salary hikes to all its employees with effect from March 1, providing a much-needed relief to its workforce, as the hikes were delayed in September, according to an internal email by the company.

The percentage of hikes, though, was not immediately specified.

Indian IT services companies have been cautious on salary hikes and paying variable components of salaries this financial year following uncertain business conditions, accentuated by tariff war and geopolitical upheavals.

ALSO READ: New labour codes unlikely to hit salary hikes; IT may see softer gains TCS pushed back hikes to September from April, and provided hikes between 4.5 to 7 per cent to the majority of employees. After delaying it in August, Cognizant finally increased salaries from November.

Wipro is the last among the major IT firms to finally go ahead with the hikes. It has repeatedly said it would take a call depending on the business environment. In January, chief human resources officer Saurabh Govil said they were close to taking a decision on the same quickly.

The company did not respond to a request for comment when reached out by Business Standard.

Wipro also provided 100 per cent quarterly variable pay for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 that will be given to the employees with their February salary. While hikes were delayed, the company has been generous in variable payments. Even in the first two quarters, it paid out over 90 per cent to all employees.