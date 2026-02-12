Monday, February 16, 2026 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dabur opens first South India manufacturing plant, to invest ₹400 crore

Dabur opens first South India manufacturing plant, to invest ₹400 crore

FMCG major begins work on its first South India manufacturing facility at Tindivanam, Tamil Nadu, with a ₹400 crore investment

Dabur

This manufacturing facility has the potential to generate direct employment for around 250 people and create thousands of indirect job opportunities among local communities in and around the plant

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Dabur India on Thursday held the groundbreaking ceremony of its new FMCG manufacturing facility at Tindivanam in Tamil Nadu. The unit will be the company’s first manufacturing plant in South India. 
 
The company  has committed to invest ₹400 and nearly one-third of the investment is already under execution, it said in a release. 
 
In the initial phase, the Tindivanam plant will manufacture Dabur’s range of toothpastes, including Dabur Red Toothpaste and Meswak, along with personal care brands like Dabur Gulabari, Vatika Hair Oil, and Anmol Hair Oil. Over time, production will be expanded to include Real Juices, Amla Hair Oil and other brands, positioning Tindivanam as a key pillar of Dabur’s southern manufacturing network.
 
 
Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister M K Stalin virtually performed the ceremony at a function attended by Minister for Industries Dr. T R B Raja, Principal Secretary (Industries) Arun Roy, and the entire team at Guidance Tamil Nadu and SIPCOT.
 
“We are proud to begin building Dabur’s first manufacturing facility in South India, one that will strengthen supply resilience and put ‘Made in Tamil Nadu’ at the heart of our growth in the region. This groundbreaking is a defining step in building Dabur’s next chapter, with manufacturing that is faster, smarter, greener, and closer to the consumer. Tamil Nadu gives us the platform to scale with agility and serve South India with greater speed and freshness,” Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India said.  

The facility is expected to generate direct employment for around 250 people and create thousands of indirect job opportunities in and around the region. It will operate on 100 per cent renewable energy.
 
“Designed as a benchmark manufacturing facility, the Tindivanam plant reflects Dabur’s vision for future-ready, responsible manufacturing. The facility will feature state-of-the-art technology, operate entirely on renewable energy, and foster a truly inclusive workplace with a predominantly women workforce. This unit will be a cornerstone of Dabur’s southern manufacturing network, supporting scale, efficiency, and sustainability,” said  Saurabh Lal, global operations head, Dabur India.
 

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 3:55 PM IST

