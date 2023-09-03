With 'Choice' initiative Vi allows postpaid users to modify plans

Also Read Vodafone Idea rises 6% in weak market; stock surges 12% in 5 days Vodafone Idea expected to come up with revival plan within a month: Report Vodafone Idea cuts ties with 25,000 retail partners to reduce costs Vodafone Idea zooms 10% amid report of Rs 14,000-crore fund raise plan Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts Solar installations see 3.2% growth at 872 MW in January-June: Mercom Biocon acquires Eywa Pharma's US-based manufacturing facility for $7.7 mn Full text of Uday Kotak's resignation letter as he steps down as MD & CEO Viacom18 secures exclusive media rights for BCCI in India for Rs 5,963 cr Uday Kotak steps down as Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO effective Sep 1

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced an industry-first initiative 'Choice' that enables its postpaid users the freedom to opt for exclusive lifestyle benefits across Entertainment, Food, Travel, and Mobile Security categories, Vodafone Idea said.So far, users had to use the services that were bundled with the plans.Calling it a measure to empower postpaid users, Vi said the differentiated proposition democratises its postpaid offerings by enabling users to choose the benefits that are most relevant to them.Telcos consider the postpaid segment premium and are increasingly focused on converting subscribers into postpaid users.Under this new proposition, Vi Individual and Family Postpaid users can opt for a range of benefits from a premium partner of their choice across four exclusive categories.In the Entertainment - OTT category, users can opt for Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, SonyLiv, and SunNXT.In the food category, users can opt for a six-month subscription to the dining app EazyDiner, offering up to 50 per cent discount at premium restaurants and bars.The travel category offers a one-year subscription to the travel aggregator app EaseMyTrip, offering Rs 750 off on round-trip bookings or Rs 400 off on one-way flight tickets every month.The security category allows a one-year subscription to Norton Anti-Virus protection for one mobile device.These offers will depend on the plan that the user or customer chooses to opt for. This is in addition to the existing Data, Voice, SMS and other benefits like Vi Games, Vi Music, Vi Jobs and Education, Vi Movies and TV."As we introduce the pioneering 'Choice' feature, we're reimagining the possibilities of a postpaid plan. Our focus is to empower our customers by granting them the autonomy to tailor their mobile experience to their unique preferences," Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi, said.By integrating preferred OTT subscriptions, enhanced security measures, and lifestyle privileges, we're delivering a holistic solution that resonates with the digital lifestyle of today's users, Khosla added.The company's Vi Max postpaid plans offer other unique benefits such as Set Your Own Credit Limit and Priority Customer Service.The company currently runs Vi Max individual postpaid plans at Rs 401, Rs 501, Rs 701, and Rs 1,101. The Vi Max family postpaid plans are Rs 601, Rs 1,101, and Rs 1,151.