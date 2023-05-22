TCS up 1% as consortium bags Rs 15,000-cr order from BSNL for 4G deployment



Tejas Networks Ltd, too, is a part of the TCS-led consortium that successfully bid for the BSNL pan-India 4G project. BSNL has issued Advance Purchase Order (APO) to TCS as well as ITI for this project. Tata Consultancy Services has won an advance purchase order from state-owned BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd) for the deployment of a 4G network across India. In an exchange filing, the Tata Group company said that the advance purchase order from BSNL is valued over Rs 15,000 crore.



Shares of TCS gained 0.8 per cent in the intra-day trade on Monday, while those of Tejas Networks and ITI zoomed 4.2 per cent each. By comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and the BSE Information Technology indices were up 0.23 per cent and 0.78 per cent, respectively, at 10:05 AM. "As a part of the consortium, Tejas Networks will supply and service the Radio Access Networks (RAN) equipment," the company said in its filing. READ HERE



"BSNL has already awarded a lot of contracts for passive infrastructure, while it's in the process of finalising the contracts for active infrastructure," then then-telecom secretary K Rajaraman had said. In December 2022, government had said that state-run BSNL is working on the its 4G saturation program where every village, which does ot have a high speed broadband connection, will be provided with one within a year or so.

Meanwhile, in the January to March quarter of FY23, TCS’ net profit stood at Rs 11,392 crore, up 14.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Sequentially, the firm’s profit was up 5 per cent. Over 24,600 uncovered village were expected to be covered under the programme, many of which are in remote, rural and far flung areas.