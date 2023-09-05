Discussions on global framework to regulate crypto underway: FM Sitharaman

Discussions on a global framework to regulate crypto assets are underway, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at the Global Fintech Fest 2023 in Mumbai on Tuesday. She added that cryptocurrencies can not be regulated efficiently without the cooperation of all countries.

"India's (G20) presidency has put on the table key issues related to regulating or understanding that there should be a framework for handling issues related to crypto assets," Sitharaman said, as reported by news agency Reuters. "Active discussions are happening."

Earlier on Tuesday, Business Standard reported that the Financial Stability Board (FSB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have circulated their synthesis paper on regulating crypto assets among the member countries. The paper has set out policy approaches and a comprehensive roadmap for the countries and is expected to be made public on September 7.

Further, the finance deputies of the G20 countries will meet this week on September 6 and September 7, in the run-up to the leaders' summit, to discuss some of the issues relating to debt distress and digital public infrastructure. The G20 Summit will take place in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

India has also been elected to co-chair the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), with Italy for the next three years. The GPFI is an inclusive platform for G20 countries, interested non-G20 countries, and relevant stakeholders to carry forward work on financial inclusion.

In its initial report on regulating crypto assets released in July, the FSB had called for a raft of measures, including data collection and reporting, cross-border cooperation, a governance framework, and regulatory power for authorities. But the FSB report, while covering the risks to financial stability, had not addressed the key concerns of India around crypto assets.

Also Read G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more Ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi, PWD to conduct dry run from September 1-7 As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg: Check details here Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know Edible oil prices may not rise during festive season due to good supply August PMI services comes at 60.3 on strong order book; output elevated Around 500,000 taxpayers get I-T department alert for low advance tax G20 Sherpas focus on building consensus to finalise draft declaration India's space economy to reach $40 bn by 2040: Minister Jitendra Singh

The report said that it does not comprehensively cover all specific risk categories related to crypto-asset activities, such as anti-money laundering, combating the financing of terrorism, data privacy, cybersecurity, consumer and investor protection, market integrity, competition policy, taxation, monetary policy, and monetary sovereignty.