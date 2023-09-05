Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.22%)
65772.78 + 144.64
Nifty (0.24%)
19576.45 + 47.65
Nifty Midcap (0.97%)
40215.95 + 385.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.84%)
5842.35 + 48.55
Nifty Bank (-0.11%)
44529.35 -48.95
Heatmap

Discussions on global framework to regulate crypto underway: FM Sitharaman

Sitharaman added that cryptocurrencies can not be regulated efficiently without the cooperation of all countries

Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)

Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 11:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Discussions on a global framework to regulate crypto assets are underway, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at the Global Fintech Fest 2023 in Mumbai on Tuesday. She added that cryptocurrencies can not be regulated efficiently without the cooperation of all countries.

"India's (G20) presidency has put on the table key issues related to regulating or understanding that there should be a framework for handling issues related to crypto assets," Sitharaman said, as reported by news agency Reuters. "Active discussions are happening."

Earlier on Tuesday, Business Standard reported that the Financial Stability Board (FSB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have circulated their synthesis paper on regulating crypto assets among the member countries. The paper has set out policy approaches and a comprehensive roadmap for the countries and is expected to be made public on September 7.

Further, the finance deputies of the G20 countries will meet this week on September 6 and September 7, in the run-up to the leaders' summit, to discuss some of the issues relating to debt distress and digital public infrastructure. The G20 Summit will take place in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

India has also been elected to co-chair the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), with Italy for the next three years. The GPFI is an inclusive platform for G20 countries, interested non-G20 countries, and relevant stakeholders to carry forward work on financial inclusion.

In its initial report on regulating crypto assets released in July, the FSB had called for a raft of measures, including data collection and reporting, cross-border cooperation, a governance framework, and regulatory power for authorities. But the FSB report, while covering the risks to financial stability, had not addressed the key concerns of India around crypto assets.

Also Read

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

Ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi, PWD to conduct dry run from September 1-7

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg: Check details here

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Edible oil prices may not rise during festive season due to good supply

August PMI services comes at 60.3 on strong order book; output elevated

Around 500,000 taxpayers get I-T department alert for low advance tax

G20 Sherpas focus on building consensus to finalise draft declaration

India's space economy to reach $40 bn by 2040: Minister Jitendra Singh


The report said that it does not comprehensively cover all specific risk categories related to crypto-asset activities, such as anti-money laundering, combating the financing of terrorism, data privacy, cybersecurity, consumer and investor protection, market integrity, competition policy, taxation, monetary policy, and monetary sovereignty.
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman cryptocurrency crypto trading Finance minister G20 summit BS Web Reports Regulations

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTeachers' Day 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST Collection10 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon