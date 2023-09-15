Everstone Capital sells 25% stake in Restaurant Brands Asia via block deals

Everstone Capital, promoter of Restaurant Brands Asia, has sold 25 per cent of its stake in the company for Rs 1,494 crore to a slew of investors via block deals on Friday. The private equity firm will retain a 15.44 per cent stake in the company, which operates the Burger King brand of fast-food restaurants in the country.

With today's transaction, Everstone has joined the club of several private equity firms that have exited their investments via block deals, taking advantage of the rising stock markets and investor appetite for quality stocks.

Statistics show that private equity and venture capital firms exited Rs 57,338 crore worth of investments between January and August this year via block deals, as compared to Rs 41,051 crore in the same period of 2022, per data sourced from Prime Database.

Some of the top exits include Baring PE selling its 26.6 per cent stake in Coforge for Rs 7,684 crore. Recently, China-based Alibaba group firm Antfin sold its stake worth Rs 2,037 crore in Paytm, and Tiger Global sold its 1.44 per cent stake in Zomato for Rs 1,124 crore via block deals.

"In terms of private equity investments, the best thing that's happened is that the exits are much easier now. A lot of private equity exits have happened through block deals. In the last two months, eight trades have taken place. The fact that the public markets have become so deep and liquid is a big thing because that was a big negative for India earlier," said Manisha Girotra, chief executive officer of Moelis India in a recent interview.

Bankers said as secondary markets stabilised and touched a new high, private equity investors and promoter sales via block deals have dominated the equity sell-down activity over the last two years. "Many private equity investors have been enthused with success achieved through sell-downs on the secondary markets as this opens up sustainable alternate routes to exits through mergers and sale to other private equity investors," said a banker.

"We are witnessing financialisation of corporate India due to the avalanche of private capital coming into India. In the last 2-3 years, private equity investors have been taking control positions in listed companies in addition to investment in unlisted subsidiaries and private companies. Many of these private investments have been able to demonstrate exit at high valuations, thereby giving the confidence around the sustainability and depth of the Indian market," said S Ramesh, managing director and chief executive officer, Kotak Investment Banking, in a recent interview. These investors continue to ideate and evaluate a number of control investment opportunities, a reasonable proportion of which will likely result in new deals.

"These sell-downs would help improve liquidity, deepen equity markets, and reduce impact costs," he said.