Home / Companies / News / Zee Entertainment to unveil new logo, aims to deliver premium content

Zee Entertainment to unveil new logo, aims to deliver premium content

Zee Entertainment unveils new logos for all its brands at ZEE Cine Awards 2025, aiming to deliver premium content and embrace tech-driven growth with a bold, futuristic brand identity

Zee Entertainment, Zee, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ZEEL

The company added in its release that it will identify and create value-accretive opportunities that seamlessly amalgamate technology across all functions. | Company logo

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) chief executive officer (CEO) Punit Goenka announced the new set of logos for the company and its other brands, Zee TV, Zee 5, Zee Music Company, and Zee Studios at the ZEE Cine Awards 2025 on Saturday as it aims to offer premium quality content across its entertainment platforms. 
 
The brand logos for all the channels and platforms under ZEEL will be launched on June 8, while the corporate brand has already changed its logo, it said in its release.  “As we embark on a phase of growth backed by a robust focus on content and technology, the new look envisioned for the company is futuristic, dynamic and agile, which is a firm representation of our team’s capabilities to capitalise on the emerging opportunities. It also reflects our commitment to embrace emerging technologies to enhance the overall consumer experience. The new brand universe underscores our bold spirit and resolve to remain agile and adaptive in a fast-evolving landscape,” said Goenka.
 
 
These steps come in line with the company’s long-term growth vision around its performance and profitability. According to the company’s recent results for the January-march quarter, Goenka had said during the earnings call that it has no room for cost-cutting right now for the expansion of its EBITDA margin and that any reduction in losses would be on the back of revenue growth.
 
The company added in its release that it will identify and create value-accretive opportunities that seamlessly amalgamate technology across all functions, including content creation, distribution and monetisation.
 
“Our brand promise of ‘Yours Truly, Z’ reflects the company’s consumer-centric approach and its commitment to consistently deliver meaningful entertainment experiences. The brand pillars have been crafted in line with our rich value system and will serve as our north star, guiding the company in achieving the targeted aspirations to build a robust growth trajectory for the next century. We firmly believe this new approach exemplifies our relentless pursuit of excellence by taking accountability for results and innovating to deliver purposeful business outcomes,” Goenka noted.
   

Topics : Zee Entertainment Dekkho-Zee Music Company EBITDA

First Published: May 17 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

