Sensex (1.10%)
66901.91 + 727.71
Nifty (1.04%)
20096.60 + 206.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.14%)
6493.05 + 72.95
Nifty Midcap (0.81%)
42618.70 + 340.70
Nifty Bank (1.56%)
44566.45 + 685.50
Heatmap

Zero impact of unseasonal rains on business, says Sula Vineyards CEO

"We always target a slightly higher grape tonnage than we need to fulfill our sales projections. The result is that if and when such unseasonal rains occur, Sula will always get the grapes it needs"

Sula Vineyards, Sula wine

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Homegrown wine producer Sula Vineyards Ltd on Wednesday said the recent unseasonal rains in Nasik will have zero impact on its business although there was some damage to vineyards.
The net impact of these rains has actually been positive in many ways as some rain-deficient districts such as Dindori and Sinnar have received a much-needed water top-up due to the rains, Sula Vineyards CEO Rajeev Samant said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Though there was some damage to vineyards, especially where there were hailstorms, the overall impact on our wine grape procurement and upcoming harvest will be negligible, meaning zero impact on the overall business," he added.
With over 25 years of experience, the company has developed a robust grape procurement model where it anticipates a few unseasonal rain events to occur every year.
"We therefore always target a slightly higher grape tonnage than we need to fulfil our sales projections. The result is that if and when such unseasonal rains occur, Sula will always get the grapes it needs," Samant said.
Empathising with farmers who were hit badly by the unseasonal rains, he said, "However, I would like to reiterate that the outlook for our 2024 harvest remains extremely strong.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sula Vineyards records double-digit sales growth in June quarter

Sula Vineyards' net revenue up 14% to Rs 116.2 crore in September quarter

Sula Vineyards slips 8% on Rs 116-crore excise duty notice from Maha govt

Sula Vineyards posts Q1 profit rise of 24.4% on premium wine demand

Sula Vineyards jumps 4% as wine tourism clocks record revenue over weekend

OpenAI unlikely to offer board seat to Microsoft, other investors: Report

Competition Commission clears Emirates Telecom Group-Vodafone deal

IiAS asks Raymond to appoint interim CEO, probe charges against Singhania

Vanguard to Goldman Sachs, global firms rush to buy Alipay's Zomato stakes

Raising the bar: How Indian whisky brands are making a splash in West

Topics : Rajeev Samant Sula Vineyards Unseasonal rains Indian wine

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Delhi AQISamsung Galaxy A05State Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon