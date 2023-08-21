Confirmation

Zomato-Battery Smart partner to facilitate battery swapping for e-bikes

Online food ordering and delivery platform Zomato on Monday said it has partnered with Battery Smart to provide battery-swapping access to its delivery partners on the latter's network

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

Representational image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 2:53 PM IST
Online food ordering and delivery platform Zomato on Monday said it has partnered with Battery Smart to provide battery-swapping access to its delivery partners on the latter's network.
Under the partnership, Zomato's delivery partners can get access to Battery Smart's existing network of over 800 swap stations across more than 30 cities, the company said in a statement.
Battery Smart provides battery swapping networks for electric two and three-wheelers.
"This association with Battery Smart adds further momentum to our commitment as our delivery partners can now leverage a vast and accessible network of battery swapping stations," Zomato COO, Food Ordering & Delivery Business, Rinshul Chandra said.
Zomato has committed to 100 per cent EV adoption by 2030 and joined Climate Group's EV100 campaign, he added.
Battery Smart co-founder Pulkit Khurana said the association with Zomato empowers new and existing delivery partners to join the EV revolution.

India's food delivery market is predominantly run on two-wheelers, and there is a huge opportunity to electrify delivery fleets, save costs and foster sustainability, the statement said.
Battery Smart has a large network of battery swapping stations across Tier I, II, and III cities, which will enable Zomato's delivery partners to serve green deliveries, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Zomato Zomato breaks even Battery makers battery technology

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

