close
Sensex (0.28%)
66352.52 + 185.59
Nifty (0.32%)
19794.50 + 62.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.83%)
6022.90 + 49.65
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
40673.15 + 82.50
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44379.85 + 153.95
Heatmap

Zomato has nothing to do with helmet-less woman biking viral video: CEO

In a post on X, Goyal said, "Hey! We had absolutely nothing to do with this. We don't endorse helmet-less biking. Also, we don't have a 'Indore Marketing Head'

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

File photo of Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 2:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Zomato Managing Director & CEO Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday clarified that the company has "absolutely nothing to do" with a viral video in which a woman is seen riding a motorcycle without helmet dressed as a delivery partner of the online food delivery firm in Indore.
In a post on X, Goyal said, "Hey! We had absolutely nothing to do with this. We don't endorse helmet-less biking. Also, we don't have a 'Indore Marketing Head'."

He was responding to a post by an user of X, who posted a video of a woman dressed as a delivery partner of Zomato riding a high-end motorcycle carrying the company's delivery bag.
"Indore #Zomato marketing head had this idea. He hired a model to drive around with an empty zomato bag for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening. @zomato is on a roll...," posted the X user with handle @rajivmehta19.
The video had gone viral with over 15 lakh views.
Goyal in his response added, "This seems to be someone just "free-riding" on our brand. Having said that, there's nothing wrong with women delivering food - we have hundreds of women who deliver food everyday to earn a livelihood for their families, and we are proud of their work ethic."

Zomato care also responded to the user saying, "Hi Rajiv, we'd like to clarify that we had nothing to do with this video. We do not endorse helmet-less biking and we do not have an 'Indore marketing head'.

Also Read

Chole Bhature, Biryani, Momos: What's India ordering most on Zomato?

ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts

Zomato joins Dial4242 to provide medical support to delivery partners

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

Zomato hits fresh 52-week high; surpasses its IPO price after a year

Bajaj Finance picks 26% stake in fintech firm Pennant Technologies

Ajmera Realty bags housing project in Mumbai; eyes Rs 360 cr sales revenue

Government to exit Hindustan Zinc Ltd, but over an extended period

Jio Financial set to launch suite of loan products to expand footprint

Maruti to pay $1.54 billion in stock to Suzuki Motor for local plant

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Zomato Deepinder Goyal Viral video

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Gaza warLatest News LiveSame-Sex Marriage VerdictGold-Silver PriceVivo V29 Pro reviewApple Festival Season OffersBank of Maharashtra Q2 resultsPunit Patel | Zydus

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon