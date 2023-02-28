Meta creating top-level product team to build AI tools: Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO has announced that the company is creating a new "top-level" product team which will be "focused" on generative (AI).

On Monday, Zuckerberg posted on Facebook, "We're creating a new top-level product group at Meta focused on generative AI to turbocharge our work in this area."

"We're starting by pulling together a lot of the teams working on generative AI across the company into one group focused on building delightful experiences around this technology into all of our different products."

He further explained that in the short term, the company will focus on building creative and expressive tools.

And, over the longer term, the company will develop "AI personas" which will help users in a variety of ways.

The company is also exploring experiences with text (like chat in WhatsApp and Messenger), images (like creative Instagram filters and ad formats), as well as "video and multi-modal experiences."

"We have a lot of foundational work to do before getting to the really futuristic experiences, but I'm excited about all of the new things we'll build along the way," he added.

Last week, Meta joined the AI chatbot race with its own state-of-the-art foundational large language model designed to help researchers advance their work in the field of AI. However, Meta's Large Language Model Meta AI (LLaMA) isn't like ChatGPT-driven Bing at the moment as it can't yet talk to humans but will help researchers.

