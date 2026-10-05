Advanced manufacturing, energy security key to growth: N Chandrasekaran

India will need continued investment in advanced manufacturing and energy security to ensure stability in an uncertain and difficult world and sustain long-term growth, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Monday.

“Viksit Bharat 2047 vision of Prime Minister has percolated across multiple disciplines in all parts of the country. But to execute that vision is going to require inclusive, sustainable development by creating world-class infrastructure, institutions and intellectual property. All three will be critical,” Chandrasekaran said during his address at the 2026 edition of the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) Symposium.

India, he said, will also need to move from assembly-of-products-led growth to a country that can manufacture and ship a full product range of capabilities with an end-to-end capability.

The country’s economy, Chandrasekaran said, has been doing well consistently over the last several years as domestic demand for products and services has continued to grow, adding that key economic indicators such as auto, power and cement sales, as well as credit, have continued to expand.

Sustaining this growth over time will require continued focus on growing advanced and precision manufacturing jobs and ample investments in human capital, he said.

“Energy security must be ensured because that is going to be fundamental for growth. Second, manufacturing jobs... advanced manufacturing jobs, precision manufacturing jobs... because we need to shift from a low-productivity agricultural workforce to highly productive manufacturing and modern services," Chandrasekaran, who has recently been reappointed as the Tata Sons Chairman for a third consecutive five-year term, said.

Emphasising the need to improve product quality, Chandrasekaran said companies such as Toyota or countries such as Germany, known for global product standards, focus on the end-to-end quality of their supply chain components.

"Be it in terms of engineering of their products or defining standards, precision or building their entire supplier and SME or the middle strand ecosystem... I think in India, we need such a transformation," he said.

Indian companies, he said, should also work on integrating and embedding sustainable manufacturing processes, which will, in turn, create a pool of experts to help shape the global voice.

"It is very important to build the assembly-led growth, and that is going to lead to creating a strong SME segment," he said.