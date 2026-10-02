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ICICI Prudential Life appoints Sidharatha Mishra as new MD & CEO

Mishra will take charge as chief operating officer from October 6 and as MD & CEO from October 14 or the date of IRDAI approval, whichever is later

Sidharatha Mishra | Photo: LinkedIn

Sidharatha Mishra | Photo: LinkedIn

Aathira Varier
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Friday appointed Sidharatha Mishra as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the company for five years. He has been appointed Chief Operating Officer with effect from October 6, 2026.
 
The incumbent Anup Bagchi has tendered his resignation after HDFC Bank announced his appointment on Thursday as MD & CEO of the bank, effective October 13, 2026.
 
Bagchi resigned on October 1, with effect from the close of business hours on October 13, 2026.
 
Mishra has been appointed Additional Director and Managing Director & CEO with effect from October 14, 2026, or the date of approval by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, whichever is later, for a period of five consecutive years, subject to requisite approvals.
 
 
Mishra holds a bachelor’s degree in science and a postgraduate diploma in management with a specialisation in finance from Utkal University, Bhubaneswar. Mishra has over 26 years of experience in the banking sector. He presently heads the digital channels & partnerships, voice channel, customer service, NRI & IFIG groups of ICICI Bank Limited.
 

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Topics : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance HDFC Bank

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First Published: Oct 02 2026 | 6:16 PM IST