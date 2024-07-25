Amazon says it witnessed the biggest Prime Day shopping event ever in India

Amazon India said that Prime Day 2024 was the biggest Prime Day shopping event ever, with record sales and more items sold during the two-day event than any previous Prime Day event. The e-commerce firm said the 8th Prime Day (July 20 and 21) witnessed the highest number of Prime members who ever shopped during any Prime Day. 24 per cent more Prime members in India shopped vs Prime Day 2023, making it the highest-ever Prime member engagement during the event. Prime Day 2024 also witnessed the highest-ever Prime membership signups in the two and a half weeks leading up to Prime Day.

“Prime members purchased more items than any previous Prime Day shopping event, and we recorded the highest number of same-day deliveries,” said Akshay Sahi, Head of Amazon Prime, Delivery and Returns Experiences, India and Emerging Markets.

However, the company didn’t reveal the number of customers that shopped during Prime Day this year compared to last year.

Amazon India said a peak of 24,196 orders were placed by Prime members in a single minute (2024) as compared to 22,190 orders in 2023.

In 2023, Amazon India said that 14 per cent more Prime members shopped vs Prime Day 2022. This had made it the highest-ever Prime member engagement during the event. But that record has been broken by the 2024 Prime Day event.

During this year’s shopping event, Prime members shopped from thousands of new products launched by over 450 top Indian and global brands. These include Intel, Samsung, OnePlus, Honor, iQOO, Bajaj, and Sony. There were over 3,200 new product launches from small and medium Indian businesses like Behoma, Dream of Glory, and Orika Spices.

Prime members from across India shopped for cross-category products like shoes, clothes, smartphones, top-load washing machines, pet foods, groceries, etc. Interestingly, 2 out of 3 Prime members shopped from non-metro cities.

Tier 2 and 3 Cities

This Prime Day, interesting customer trends and consumption patterns emerged across categories. Over 70 per cent of the demand for smartphones came from Tier 2 and 3 cities. Apple iPads saw 23x growth in sales, and Samsung Galaxy Tabs saw a surge of 17x in sales versus the previous Prime Day. Home entertainment witnessed 26 per cent growth in sales versus last Prime Day.

In Amazon Fresh, muesli, eggs, seeds, and dry fruits emerged as the top breakfast choices for India with a 1.6x growth YoY vs last Prime Day. Makeup and skincare brands spiked up to 3x YoY. Quirky colours and multi-functional travel luggage bags saw a 10x growth from D2C brands. Laptops, headphones, speakers, and computer accessories saw up to 20 per cent growth in sales compared to Prime Day 2023.

The number of SMBs (small and medium businesses) receiving a sale during Prime Day 2024 reached an all-time high across all editions. There was over 30 per cent increase compared to last year.

More than 65 per cent of SMBs receiving a sale during Prime Day 2024 were from Tier 2 and 3 cities and beyond. Small businesses including women entrepreneurs, weavers, and artisans sold over 1,600 units per minute during the event.

“We are humbled with the tremendous success of our iQOO smartphones during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sales,” said Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer, iQOO. “Amazon has been an essential partner of our journey since our inception in India, and our partnership has continually grown stronger over the years to serve customers pan-India.”

Sangeet Agarwal, co-founder of luggage and travel accessories brand Mokobara, said the brand witnessed a 10x increase in overall sales versus business as usual. “Prime Day has been instrumental in our growth strategy,” said Agarwal.







