Ashwani Kumar has been appointed as the new MD and CEO of city-based public sector UCO Bank with effect from June one.
Prior to this, he was the executive director of the state-owned Indian Bank and is a qualified chartered accountant, a statement by the bank said on Saturday.
Kumar, an experienced banker, succeeds S S Prasad as the MD and CEO of UCO Bank.
He had earlier worked in Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank and Indian Bank.
Also Read
2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD
Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO
LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms
New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts
Proposed changes to insurance laws may cause health claim disputes: Unions
Doctor on call: Meet Swati Piramal, vice-chairperson of Piramal Group
RIL lags as markets near new highs; investors fret over rising debt
TVS Supply Chain chief R Dinesh elected CII president, Rajiv Memani is VP
Harsh Jain, founder of start-up Dream11, elected IAMAI chairperson
Wipro chairman Rishad Premji's compensation down 50% as profits fall
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)