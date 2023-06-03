close

Ashwani Kumar appointed as the new MD & CEO of UCO Bank, to succeed Prasad

Kumar, an experienced banker, succeeds S S Prasad as the MD and CEO of UCO Bank

Press Trust of India Kolkata
UCO Bank

UCO Bank

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
Ashwani Kumar has been appointed as the new MD and CEO of city-based public sector UCO Bank with effect from June one.

Prior to this, he was the executive director of the state-owned Indian Bank and is a qualified chartered accountant, a statement by the bank said on Saturday.

Kumar, an experienced banker, succeeds S S Prasad as the MD and CEO of UCO Bank.

He had earlier worked in Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank and Indian Bank.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : UCO Bank

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 2:32 PM IST

