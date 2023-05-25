close

Harsh Jain, founder of start-up Dream11, elected IAMAI chairperson

Organisation representing technology companies also names new vice chairman and treasurer

BS Reporter Mumbai
Harsh Jain

Harsh Jain elected as IAMAI chairperson

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 2:37 PM IST
Harsh Jain, co-founder, and CEO of Dream Sports, has been elected the chairman of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) for 2023-25. He replaces Sanjay Gupta, vice president and country manager of Google India.
A new 24-member governing council and a new executive council will take charge at the upcoming annual general meeting of IAMAI, which represents top technology companies. The IAMAI governing council election is held every two years. As many as 83 IAMAI members contested the elections this year, after the end of the two-year tenure of the previous council.

IAMAI announced that Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO of MakeMyTrip, and Satyan Ganjwani, vice chairman of Times Internet, have been elected the vice chairman and the treasurer of the association. The two will replace Shivnath Thukral, Meta's director and head of India public policy, and Harshil Mathur, CEO and co-founder Razorpay, respectively.
Jain, Magow and Ganjwani would form the association’s executive council, along with Subho Ray, who is president of IAMAI.

"I am honoured to be elected as the Chairman of IAMAI. I look forward to working with the Governing Council, IAMAI team and all the members to foster a thriving Indian tech ecosystem that will unlock new opportunities and drive economic growth for India," said Jain in a statement.
The changes come at a time when several Indian entrepreneurs have raised concern that executives of big tech companies have taken up the industry body’s senior positions and home-grown startups are poorly represented. This came to light especially in the ongoing tussle with Google on its Play Store payments policy.

First Published: May 25 2023 | 2:37 PM IST

