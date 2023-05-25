close

TVS Supply Chain chief R Dinesh elected CII president, Rajiv Memani is VP

Veteran entrepreneur is winner of several business awards, has assisted industry group for many years

BS Reporter Chennai
R Dinesh

R Dinesh

Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 6:25 PM IST
R Dinesh, executive vice chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, has been elected president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2023-24.
Dinesh, 58, takes over from Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finserv, and he was elected by CII’s National Council. Dinesh is a fourth-generation TVS family member and has engaged with CII for many years at the state, regional and national levels.

Dinesh started TVS Supply Chain Solutions (erstwhile known as TVS Logistics) in 1995. It has grown to be a billion-dollar company serving customers in more than 50 countries.
Dinesh won Icon of the Year award from Tamil Nadu’s ICT Academy in 2018 and EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award in ‘services’ category in 2017. He is also the recipient of TiECON’s “Next Gen Entrepreneur of the Year 2014” award and ‘Emerging Entrepreneur’ award by CII in 2010.

Sanjiv Puri has taken over as president-designate of CII for 2023-24. He is the chairman and managing director of ITC, one of India’s biggest conglomerates with business spanning FMCG, hotels, paperboards and packaging, agri-business and information technology. Leading the ITC Next programme, Puri has set strategy for new sources of growth with focus on consumers, agility, resilience and innovation.
Rajiv Memani is CII’s new vice president of CII for 2023-24. He is chairman, India region, for EY (Ernst & Young), a global professional services organization. He is a member of EY’s global management body, chairing its global emerging markets committee.

Topics : CII TVS Group

First Published: May 25 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

