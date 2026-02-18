Big plans on India, $300 mn project investment soon: CMA CGM chairman
CMA CGM chief Rodolphe Saade outlines $650 million-plus India expansion plan spanning shipbuilding, ports and logistics.
Dhruvaksh Saha
In February 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Marseille headquarters of CMA CGM, the world’s third largest container shipping company, and it developed a “strategic roadmap” for India to become a maritime power. Fast forward to a year later, Rodolphe Saade, the $55-billion conglomerate’s chairman and chief executive officer, has arrived in India as part of Macron’s delegation to seal the deal on a historic first, with a $350 million contract signing with state-owned Cochin Shipyard for six dual-fuel vessels, along with plans to develop more ships and procuring containers from India. In an interview with Dhruvaksh Saha, Saade talks about these plans. Edited excerpts: