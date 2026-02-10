Citi appoints Ankur Khurana as head of commercial banking in India

Citi on Tuesday said Ankur Khurana has been appointed head of its commercial banking operations in India, effective February 9. She will report to Gunjan Kalra, head of Citi Commercial Bank for Japan, Asia North and Australia, as well as Asia South, with a matrix reporting line to K Balasubramanian, chief executive officer and banking head, Citi India, and Indian subcontinent subcluster head.

Khurana will be responsible for driving the strategy, growth and performance of the Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) business in India. She will oversee the sustainable growth of the franchise and have complete accountability for revenues, portfolio quality, returns on capital and operating efficiency, the bank said.

CCB is an integral part of Citi’s global strategy and focuses on delivering Citi’s product suite, including but not limited to cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, trade finance, capital markets and lending solutions, to mid-sized and emerging corporates that are either global or looking to build an international footprint.

Khurana will work closely with her counterparts across banking, markets, services and wealth to ensure clients have access to the bank’s leading products and solutions available in the market across all businesses.

Additionally, Khurana will ensure CCB has a targeted coverage approach in India by working closely with investment banking to scope out joint opportunities to drive the growth of the India banking business.