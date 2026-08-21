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Home / Companies / People / Colgate Palmolive India appoints Kenvue exec as MD and CEO

Colgate Palmolive India appoints Kenvue exec as MD and CEO

Anandani was most recently managing director for India and South Asia at Kenvue, which was spun off from pharma giant Johnson & ‌Johnson's consumer business and listed in 2023

Colgate Palmolive India | Image: Company Website

The company's shares fell 1% after the announcement | Image: Company Website

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 10:28 AM IST

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Colgate-Palmolive India on Friday appointed Kenvue executive Manish Anandani as its ​managing director and chief executive officer, ​effective September 28.

The move comes as the ‌Indian unit of the US-based consumer major bets on premiumisation as a driver of growth in the country, and India's consumer industry increasingly moves toward e-commerce as a primary channel.

Anandani was most recently managing director for India and South Asia at Kenvue, which was spun off from pharma giant Johnson & ‌Johnson's consumer business and listed in 2023. Prior to his four-year stint at the company, he held various executive positions at Johnson & Johnson.

 

Before that, he spent nearly 13 years at Colgate-Palmolive, both in the India unit and ​the global company, specializing in e-commerce and retail strategy.

The Indian unit ‌of the US-based consumer major added that current CEO and MD, Prabha ​Narasimhan, ‌had been promoted to a leadership position within the ‌global company.

Narasimhan served as managing director and CEO of Colgate-Palmolive India for nearly four years, ‌having ​held senior leadership ​roles in the consumer products industry.

The company's shares fell 1% after the announcement. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Colgate Colgate Palmolive Colgate-Palmolive India

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 10:28 AM IST