Flipkart Minutes VP Kabeer Biswas resigns within a year of joining

Flipkart Minutes VP Kabeer Biswas resigns within a year of joining

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kabeer Biswas, the vice president of the quick commerce (qcom) arm of Flipkart, has resigned from his position within a year after joining, according to sources. Biswas, who was the cofounder and former chief executive officer (CEO) of Dunzo, was roped in by Walmart-owned Flipkart in January this year to lead Flipkart Minutes.
 
Confirming the development, the company said in a statement, “Kabeer Biswas, vice president, Flipkart Minutes has decided to move on from the company to pursue other opportunities. He has contributed notably to the growth of Flipkart Minutes and the strengthening of customer experience.”
 
The next move of Biswas is not yet known.
 
 
“Kunal Gupta, vice president and a veteran at Flipkart, will now lead Flipkart Minutes to ensure a seamless continuation of the business and operations,” the company added.
 
While Biswas had joined Minutes in January this year, the company’s qcom operations had started just a few months ago in August 2024.
 
Speaking earlier with Business Standard on the first anniversary of qcom operations, Biswas had said that even if Minutes is a late entrant to the field, the platform had about 50 million unique visitors, and was doubling every two months. He added that the company had one of the highest average order values in the segment.
 

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

