German tech major SAP elevates Kulmeet Bawa to global chief revenue officer

In his new role, Bawa will be responsible for driving the growth and adoption of SAP BTP across the globe

Kulmeet Bawa

Kulmeet Bawa, president and MD, SAP (India)

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

German technology major SAP has elevated Kulmeet Bawa, president and managing director for the Indian sub-continent, to a global role as the chief revenue officer, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). Bawa will continue to serve in his current role through February, during which time a new leader for SAP India will be announced.

In his new role, Bawa will be responsible for driving the growth and adoption of SAP BTP across the globe, including SAP’s artificial intelligence (AI), data and analytics, automation, and integration.
"We are witnessing an unparalleled wave of innovation with SAP at its core," commented Claudio Muruzabal, chief business officer, SAP.  "Kulmeet has extensive experience helping businesses create new opportunities through cloud transformation, optimizing their data, and innovating with Business AI. I look forward to Kulmeet bringing those skills to customers around the world."

Commenting on the appointment, Bawa said, "SAP and our customers are going through a critical transformation and have a unique opportunity to redefine how successful businesses run. I am incredibly excited to apply everything I’ve learned in our Indian business in a global field, and to continue to contribute to customer transformation journeys around the world."

In a recent interview with Business Standard, Bawa said that SAP India is leading worldwide in cloud adoption. "The pace at which our customers in India are adopting cloud solutions is very fast. In India, all our lines of business are growing in very high digits. We see a huge growth that is coming from the digital natives," he said.

A technology leader with two decades of experience across Asia, Bawa joined SAP India in 2020. Under his leadership, SAP India became one of the company’s fastest-growing global markets with a strong focus on the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) segment, including 50 Indian unicorns that run on SAP today.

"Under Kulmeet’s leadership, SAP India has gone from strength to strength. His ability to showcase a profound understanding of the business landscape, engage deeply with people, partners, and customers, and build a people-centric organisation will only benefit more customers in this global role," said Paul Marriott, president, SAP Asia Pacific Japan.

Before SAP, Kulmeet has also served in various leadership roles in major technology companies such as Adobe, Microsoft Corporation, and Sun Microsystems.
First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

