Experian appoints Manish Jain as its country managing director, India

Experian, a leading global information services company, has appointed Manish Jain as its new Country Managing Director for Experian in India. He will lead the company’s strategic initiatives, drive business growth, and cultivate strong partnerships with clients and stakeholders.

Manish Jain has more than two and a half decades of experience in financial services and technology. Before joining Experian, Manish led transformative initiatives in global organisations, ensuring sustainable business expansion.

He served as the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Excelrate, and in this role, he advised organisations on their growth strategies and implemented large-scale plans in the banking industry for the faster realisation of their revenue goals.

Before Excelrate, he held leadership roles in the credit bureau industry for over 12 years, driving growth and earning recognition as a thought leader in the industry.

On his appointment, Manish Jain said, “I am excited to join Experian and honoured with the prospects of partnering with the industry in shaping India’s credit eco-system, enabling individuals, businesses, and the country’s aspirations. I look forward to leading the talented team at Experian to drive meaningful impact for our clients and the community at large.”

Commenting on Manish’s appointment, Malin Holmberg, Chief Executive Officer, Asia-Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa at Experian said, “We are thrilled to welcome Manish Jain to augment Experian's operations in India. We are confident that under his guidance, Experian will enhance its ability to provide market-leading solutions to our clients. His passion for leveraging technology to address business challenges aligns perfectly with Experian's mission to harness the power of data to drive positive outcomes and transform lives.”