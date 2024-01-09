Former TCS executive director Phiroz Vandrevala passes away at 70

Phiroz Vandrevala, former director on the board of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), passed away on Tuesday at the age of 70.

Vandrevala joined TCS in 1982 and served as a key part of the leadership team over the decades, including serving as Executive Director of the company between 2007-2016.

As Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of its UK-based subsidiary Diligenta, he led TCS’ life insurance and pensions industry business.

TCS in a message on X said: "We are saddened to share the news of the passing of Mr. Phiroz Vandrevala, former Director on the Board of TCS."

Vandrevala also served as Chairman of NASSCOM, Co-Chair of the Indo-British Partnership, and represented the industry and country in many other important global forums.

He had stepped down from his role as non-executive director, TCS in 2016. He also served as the Executive Director and Head of TCS' global corporate affairs.

In the banking and financial services sector, Vandrevala was on expert committees of the Reserve Bank of India on policy-making.

A qualified chartered accountant, Vandrevala graduated from Kolkata, where he was born in 1953, and worked with consumer goods major ITC Ltd for three years before joining TCS in 1982.