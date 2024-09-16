Kalyani family feud spirals with revelation of new will: Details explained

Bharat Forge Chairman Baba Kalyani and his younger brother Gaurishankar Kalyani have gotten into a legal dispute over their late mother Sulochana’s will. The latest development is a new twist in the ongoing legal dispute between Baba, Gaurishankar, and the children of their sister Sugandha Hiremath involving the Kalyani family’s assets, The Times of India reported on Monday. The case is slated to be heard next month.

Baba has approached the Pune civil court, seeking to enforce a will of Sulochana dated January 27, 2012. However, Gaurishankar has disputed it with a different will dated December 17, 2022, which suggests a different way to distribute their mother's estate.

What was the existing legal battle?

Earlier, Baba and Gaurishankar were entangled in a legal battle with their sister Sugandha’s children, who were demanding one-ninth share of the Kalyani family’s assets. Baba and Gaurishankar are trying to dismiss the claim, which is worth between Rs 65,000 and Rs 70,000 crore. The brothers say that their niece and nephew have no legal rights to these assets.

What do 2012’s will details say?

Sulochana passed away in February 2023 at the age of 89, leaving behind valuable properties across Maharashtra, the family residence Parvati Niwas in Pune, shares in Bharat Forge and Kalyani Forge, as well as jewellery and fixed deposits. According to the report, the interest and dividend income from Sulochana’s investments has accumulated to Rs 25 crore since her passing.

The 2012 will allocate Sulochana’s estate among her children: Baba, Gaurishankar, and Sugandha. Baba is set to receive a larger share, including her stakes in Kalyani Group companies, as well as immovable properties and jewellery under the Kalyani HUF. Gaurishankar and Sugandha are designated to receive certain properties, jewellery, and other assets.

Gaurishankhar disputes 2012 will

Gaurishankar argued in court that Baba’s attempt to probate the 2012 will was achieved through “coercion and undue influence”. He cited the 2022 affidavit, claiming that Sulochana had revoked all her previous wills. Gaurishankar further accused Baba of trying to ‘usurp’ the properties intended for him.

According to a report by the Mint, the affidavit also claimed that Baba Kalyani took away a large number of assets from his ageing father, Neelkanth Kalyani. It further alleged that Baba instigated Sulochana Kalyani to file lawsuits against Gaurishankar Kalyani and his family.

A spokesperson for Baba told The Times of India that the matter relating to the probate of the 2012 will is sub judice before the Pune district court.