FSIB recommends Ram Mohan Rao Amara as managing director of SBI

FSIB interacted with nine candidates for selection. It said the recommendation was made "keeping in view their performance in the interface, overall experience, and extant parameters"

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 9:12 PM IST

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has recommended Ram Mohan Rao Amara as one of the managing directors of State Bank of India (SBI).

SBI has four managing directors. One of the MD posts fell vacant after C S Setty took charge as chairman last week, following Dinesh Khara’s term ending.
Amara, who is currently the chief risk officer, is one of the deputy managing directors of SBI.

FSIB interacted with nine candidates for selection. It said the recommendation was made “keeping in view their performance in the interface, overall experience, and extant parameters”.

Appointments of SBI managing directors are made by the government following the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet's approval.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 9:12 PM IST

