Hinduja group chairman SP Hinduja dies at 87 in London: Family spokesperson



A family spokesperson conveyed the news and added that SP Hinduja was unwell for quite some time. Srichand Paramanand Hinduja, chairperson of Hinduja Group passed away in London on Wednesday at the age of 87.



“Gopichand, Prakash, Ashok, and the whole Hinduja family with a heavy heart regret to announce the passing away of our family patriarch, and Chairman of the Hinduja Group, Mr. S P Hinduja today," the spokesperson said. He was the eldest of the four Hinduja brothers.



He was a titan amongst his peers and truly lived and embodied the Hinduja Group’s founding principles and values. A deeply spiritual and philanthropic person, he was courageous in action and generous at heart. He was a visionary and mentor to the family bestowing the founding principles and values of our late father, PD Hinduja. He played a very important role alongside his brothers in building a strong relationship between his host country, the UK, and his home country, India.