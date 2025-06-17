Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Swiggy names Saurav Goyal SVP to head Driver and Delivery Organisation

Swiggy names Saurav Goyal SVP to head Driver and Delivery Organisation

Goyal, who led business finance and contributed to Swiggy's IPO, will now oversee delivery operations and drive partner empowerment as part of leadership transition

swiggy

Saurav Goyal, Senior VP & head of Driver and Delivery Organisation, Swiggy

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Swiggy Ltd, one of India’s largest on-demand convenience platforms, has appointed Saurav Goyal as Senior Vice President and head of its Driver and Delivery Organisation, the company said.
 
Goyal, who joined Swiggy in June 2020, has been serving as head of the business finance function. In that role, he played a key part in advancing the company’s strategic objectives, working closely with operational leaders to align financial planning with business outcomes.
 
In line with Swiggy’s focus on developing internal talent and building a future-ready organisation, Goyal will now head the Driver and Delivery Org and spearhead initiatives aimed at empowering delivery partners — one of the key pillars of Swiggy’s ecosystem.
 
 
“At Swiggy, we are committed to building a resilient and truly future-ready organisation,” said Girish Menon, Chief Human Resources Officer, Swiggy. “This recent transition underscores our belief in nurturing our internal talent and building leaders, for today and the future.” 

Also Read

MSCI

MSCI rejig: Swiggy, Mazagon Dock among 4 entrants; $850 mn inflows likely

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy turns into Flipkart Minutes Wishmaster for a day and delivers farm-fresh vegetables to Flipkart Minutes customers in Bengaluru

Flipkart CEO joins delivery run as firm scales quick-commerce push

Rapido News

What does Rapido's foray into food delivery mean for Zomato and Swiggy?

Rapido News

Rapido to undercut Zomato, Swiggy with 8-15% restaurant commissions

PremiumSensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Street signs: Nifty 50 on blade's edge, Swiggy's oven is hot, and more

 
The move comes as Swiggy continues to scale its logistics and delivery capabilities across India’s competitive food and convenience commerce sectors.
 
Goyal also shared that he will be double-hatting as Head of Business Finance until a new leader is appointed to the role. He is a seasoned strategic finance and business transformation leader with over 18 years of experience across industries. He actively contributed to Swiggy’s IPO, demonstrating his expertise in navigating complex financial landscapes. His core strengths include strategic planning, operational excellence, and driving businesses towards sustainable profitability.
 
Throughout his career, he has played crucial roles at leading brands such as Ola, Flipkart and Tata Communications.

More From This Section

Bata India, shoemaker, Bata

Bata Group names Panos Mytaros global CEO, replacing Sandeep Kataria

Bata Global CEO Sandeep Kataria

Sandeep Kataria, first Indian global CEO of Bata, steps down after 5 years

PremiumUnder Sunjay's leadership, Sona Comstar evolved into a global auto-tech powerhouse. The Gurugram-based company currently has 12 manufacturing facilities with over 6,300 employees across India, China, Mexico, Serbia, and the US, with its revenues touc

Sunjay Kapur obit: Polo enthusiast who galvanised Sona Comstar's fortunes

Shivnath Thukral

Meta India's public policy head Shivnath Thukral to step down on June 30

N Chandrasekaran

Tata Steel bets big on India growth, says Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Topics : Swiggy Swiggy funding online food delivery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesTrump Gold CardsMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon