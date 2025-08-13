Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / US SEC asks India to help serve notice to Gautam, Sagar Adani in fraud case

US SEC asks India to help serve notice to Gautam, Sagar Adani in fraud case

In November 2024, US SEC alleged Gautam Adani and nephew Sagar Adani paid or promised bribes to secure Indian state energy contracts for 'Manufacturing Linked Projects'

US SEC seeks India’s help to serve Adani execs in alleged $750-mn bond case

US SEC asks India to help serve Gautam and Sagar Adani in a $750-mn bond fraud suit; Adani Group calls allegations baseless.

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has turned to Indian authorities for help in serving legal notices to two senior Adani Group executives, as part of a $750-million bond fraud case filed in a US court.
 
In a status report dated August 11 to Magistrate Judge James R Cho of the Eastern District of New York, the US SEC said it had approached India’s Ministry of Law & Justice under the Hague Service Convention, which governs cross-border delivery of legal documents.
 
The US SEC’s November 2024 complaint accused Gautam Adani, founder of Adani Green Energy Ltd, and his nephew Sagar Adani, the company’s executive director, of paying or promising hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to secure Indian state energy contracts for the ‘Manufacturing Linked Projects’.
 
 
According to the US market regulator, these contracts were later used to market a $750-million green bond issue in 2021, including $175 million sold to US investors, with representations of strict compliance with anti-bribery rules. 

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

PM Modi can't stand up to Trump despite tariff threat due to Adani: Rahul

Adani, Gautam Adani

Adani Group close to acquiring Jaiprakash Associates, makes ₹12,000 cr bid

Adani, Gautam Adani

No one from Adani Group charged under US FCPA, says Gautam Adani at AGM

Gautam Adani, Adani

Adani commits $15-20 billion annual capex over the next five years

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Govt can't hide 'India's biggest scam', truth is out: Cong on Adani issue

 

Summons yet to be served on Gautam and Sagar Adani

In its status report, the regulator said previous summons and complaints to Gautam Adani, founder of Adani Green Energy Ltd, and his nephew Sagar Adani, the company’s executive director and their lawyers had not yet been formally served since the complaint was filed in November 2024.
 
The US SEC said that despite multiple attempts since early 2025, including sending notices directly to the executives and their counsel and coordinating with Indian authorities, the summons and complaint have not yet been formally served. The regulator is seeking civil penalties, injunctions, and bans on the two executives from serving as officers or directors of public companies.
 
The case is being pursued under Rule 4(f) of the US Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, which allows service abroad by any internationally agreed method “reasonably calculated to give notice” and does not impose a deadline. The commission has been updating the court periodically, with earlier reports submitted on April 23 and June 27. 
 

Adani Group denies US SEC allegations

The Adani Group has strongly rejected the allegations from both the SEC and the US Department of Justice, calling them “baseless and denied”. Following the allegations in November, a spokesperson said the charges remain unproven, noting the presumption of innocence, and pledged to pursue “all possible legal recourse.” 
“The Adani Group has always upheld and is steadfastly committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions of its operations,” the spokesperson said. “We assure our stakeholders, partners and employees that we are a law-abiding organisation, fully compliant with all laws.”
 
In its latest filing, the US SEC said it will continue communicating with Indian authorities and keep the court informed of any developments in the service process.
 

More From This Section

William Beardmore-Gray, Shishir Baijal

Knight Frank upbeat about the next phase of India's robust growthpremium

R Doraiswamy, MD & CEO, Life Insurance Corporation of India (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

LIC targets sales growth in double digits for FY26: MD & CEO R Doraiswamypremium

Metropolis Healthcare

Metropolis Healthcare unperturbed by Amazon's diagnostics segment foraypremium

Sanjay Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), AU Small Finance Bank

We have to play it right and convince people they can trust us: AU chiefpremium

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Confident about Biocon's response to US tariffs: Kiran Mazumdar-Shawpremium

Topics : Gautam Adani SEC indictment Gautam Adani Adani Group Adani Green Energy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsPaytm Stock TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon