Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Aditya Birla Capital Q2 results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹855 crore

Aditya Birla Capital Q2 results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹855 crore

Total income rose to ₹10,609 crore during the quarter under review from ₹10,362 crore a year ago, Aditya Birla Capital said in a regulatory filing

Aditya Birla Capital

Interest income increased to Rs 5,003 crore from Rs 4,141 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total expenses rose to Rs 9,475 crore from Rs 9,034 crore.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aditya Birla Capital on Thursday reported 3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 855 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025.

The financial services arm of Aditya Birla Group earned a net profit of Rs 834 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income rose to Rs 10,609 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 10,362 crore a year ago, Aditya Birla Capital said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income increased to Rs 5,003 crore from Rs 4,141 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total expenses rose to Rs 9,475 crore from Rs 9,034 crore.

 

The total Asset Under Management (AMC, life insurance and health insurance) grew 10 per cent to Rs 5,50,240 crore as on September 30, 2025 from Rs 5,01,152 crore a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Union Bank of India

Union Bank Q2 profit dips 10% on lower core income, loan recoveries

Cipla

Cipla Q2 results: Profit rises 4%, revenue hits record ₹7,589 crore

Hyundai, Hyundai motors, Hyundai IPO

Hyundai Motor Q2 net profit jumps 14.3% on high exports, cost reduction

Canara bank

Canara Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 19% to ₹4,774 cr on higher income

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

ITC Q2 results: PAT rises 5.4% to ₹5,180 crore on higher cigarette demand

Topics : Company News Aditya Birla Capital Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMale Breast CancerLouvre Heist UpdateBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon