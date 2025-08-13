Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 05:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Aditya Birla Lifestyle Q1 results: Profit up 5% to ₹24 cr post demerger

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Q1 results: Profit up 5% to ₹24 cr post demerger

This is the first quarter result of ABLBL, which was listed on the bourses on June 23, 2025, following the demerger

Revenue from its Lifestyle brands in Q1 grew 6 per cent to ₹ 1,570 crore, led by strong retail performance, ABLBL said in its earnings statement. (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL) on Wednesday reported a 4.92 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹ 24.06 crore for the June quarter of FY26.

It posted a net profit of ₹ 22.93 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing of the Aditya Birla Group, which has been formed after the demerging of the business of Madura Fashion and Lifestyle.

This is the first quarter result of ABLBL, which was listed on the bourses on June 23, 2025, following the demerger.

Revenue from operations of ABLBL grew 3.14 per cent to ₹ 1,840.58 crore in the June quarter of FY26. It was ₹ 1,784.47 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.  ALSO READ:  Samvardhana Motherson Q1 results |  ONGC Q1 results | Q1 results today

 

Total expenses of ABLBL stood at ₹ 1,834.94 crore, up nearly 4 per cent in the June quarter.

Its total income, which includes other income, in the June quarter increased 3.58 per cent to ₹ 1,863.11 crore.

As per the scheme of arrangement, its lifestyle brands business, such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, Simon Carter and youth western wear Brands as American Eagle. Besides, it has sportswear brand Reebok, for which it has a long-term licensing for the Indian market.

Revenue from its Lifestyle brands in Q1 grew 6 per cent to ₹ 1,570 crore, led by strong retail performance, ABLBL said in its earnings statement. 

While its youth brands & Innerwear segment, which consists of American Eagle, Reebok and Innerwear business under Van Heusen, had a "marginal impact due to the closure of the Forever 21 business," it said.

On the outlook, ABLBL said, "as the demand environment improves, we are well-positioned to lead the western fashion and lifestyle market - powered by market-leading brands, an enhanced consumer experience and a focus on innovation and profitable growth."  Shares of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited settled at ₹ 135.30 apiece on the BSE, up 0.59 per cent from the previous close.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

