Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ashok Leyland sees single-digit growth in medium, heavy vehicle segment

Ashok Leyland sees single-digit growth in medium, heavy vehicle segment

Industry growth is expected to be driven by the government investment in infrastructure and tailwinds such as the good performance of core industries, Sanjeev Kumar, President - M&HCV said

Ashok Leyland

As part of its expansion in the said market, Ashok Leyland plans to add more than 50 touchpoints this year | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The medium and heavy commercial vehicles segment in India is expected to grow in the single digit this fiscal, recovering from a decline of 3 per cent in FY25, a top official of Ashok Leyland said on Tuesday.

The Chennai-based firm is planning to grow ahead of the industry this year and is focusing on expanding its presence in North India, the largest market for commercial vehicles (CVs), Sanjeev Kumar, President - M&HCV at Ashok Leyland Ltd, told reporters here.

"When you look at last year, the industry volume came down by 3 per cent. Our understanding is that this is the fourth year running.

 

"If you look at the CV industry, generally it stays good for three years, and then itgoes through a downtrend. So we expect the industry to grow, at least in single digit," he said when asked about the industry outlook.

The industry growth is expected to be driven by the government investment in infrastructure and tailwinds such as the good performance of core industries, Kumar said.

Also Read

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland's Q3 margin surprises Street; analyst mixed on future growth

TVS Emerald

TVS Emerald secures new land parcel in Bengaluru; eyes ₹700 crore revenue

IPO

GNG Electronics gets Sebi nod for IPO, to raise ₹450 crore via fresh issue

ENG vs IND

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test: Rain to play spoilsport? Action begins at 3:30 PM

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Wi-Fi segment to be worth $22 bn by 2035 in India: Jyotiraditya Scindia

On the company's growth prospects, he said every original equipment manufacturer (OEM) tries to outpace the total industry growth, and "same is the case for Ashok Leyland and we want to increase our market share".

Commenting on the significance of the North Indian market, he said, it is the largest market for the CV sector and contributes to more than a third of the total industry volume.

"We want the North (market) contribution to go at least 30 per cent. Right now, its contribution is a bit low...," Kumar added.

Further, he said, "We have gained nearly 6.5 per cent market share in the last three years...We remain dedicated to strengthening our presence in Northern India."  As part of its expansion in the said market, Ashok Leyland plans to add more than 50 touchpoints this year.

The company operates almost 300 channel outlets across the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Infosys accuses Cognizant of poaching key talent to sabotage Helix platform

Adani, Gautam Adani

Adani Group to invest $100 bn, targets 100 GW total power capacity by 2030

Campbell Wilson

Air India CEO Wilson received a raise days before Ahmedabad plane crash

Gautam Adani, Adani

'Our most transformative project': Gautam Adani on Dharavi redevelopment

Skippi

Skippi raises ₹12 crore in pre-Series A round, targets ₹100 crore valuation

Topics : Ashok Leyland electric buses Ashok Leyland Ashok Leyland CVs Ashok Leyland Auto

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon