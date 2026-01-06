Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Gold price surge drives Titan Q3 revenue up 40%, Tanishq leads growth

Gold price surge drives Titan Q3 revenue up 40%, Tanishq leads growth

The gold (plain) category grew strongly in the late-thirties, reflecting preference for design-led, aesthetic premium offerings during the wedding and festive season

tanishq, jewellery, watch, titan company

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jewellery and watch maker Titan Co Ltd on Tuesday reported a whopping 40 per cent annual growth in its standalone revenue during the December quarter of FY26, aided by surging gold prices.

According to the latest quarterly updates, the Tata Group firm said its jewellery division, which contributed around 85 per cent of its business, "clocked a robust 41 per cent YoY growth in Q3FY26".

"Revenue growth was driven by substantial average selling price increases, offsetting flattish buyer growth," the company said.

During the reporting quarter, its flagship jewellery brand Tanishq deployed a gold exchange offer to navigate the elevated gold price environment and sustained consumer engagement beyond the traditional festive window.

 

About the buying pattern, Titan said "distinct consumer patterns" were observed across product categories.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Earnings revival to boost Indian equities in CY26; SBI, Infy top MOFSL bets

According to a RedSeer Consulting report in April, the lab-grown diamond market is rapidly gaining ground over their natural counterparts.

India's lab-grown diamond market shines brighter with investor backingpremium

Stocks to watch on December 31

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 31: Rites, Bharat Forge, Lupin, Titan

Titan

Sandhya Venugopal Sharma appointed Titan chairperson from January 4

stock markets, trading

Engineers India, NMDC among top stock picks for today; Check target here

"Gold coins nearly doubled in sales v/s Q3FY25, reinforcing their strong investment proposition," it added.

The gold (plain) category grew strongly in the late-thirties, reflecting preference for design-led, aesthetic premium offerings during the wedding and festive season.

Studded jewellery also clocked its best performance for FY26, exhibiting healthy "double-digit growth in the mid-twenties" and well supported by buyer growth in the sub-segment. "The like-to-like growths (secondary) across all jewellery retail formats (combined) were in the low-thirties," Titan said.

During the quarter under review, Titan added 47 stores in its jewellery business, taking the total number to 1,167. In this, Titan added 24 stores of CaratLane, a brand which was acquired by the company, taking its total count to 365.

In FY25, revenue from operations of Titan, a joint venture between the Tata group and the Tamil Nadu government, was at Rs 57,339 crore, in which its jewellery division contributed Rs 46,571 crore, up over 81 per cent year-on-year.

Its domestic watch business clocked a growth of 13 per cent, driven by the analogue clock sales, which reported a 17 per cent growth, helped by festive demand.

"Premiumisation trends resulted in solid double-digit gains for the Titan brand, complemented by healthy volume expansion during the festive period," it said.

Its affordable and budget-friendly brands Sonata and Fastrack also witnessed notable consumer traction, delivering robust double-digit value growth supported by strong volume momentum.

However, Titan's "smart watches category declined 26 per cent YoY, led by lower volumes, whereas their ASPs (average selling prices) were broadly flattish YoY".

The division added 22 new stores, consisting of 9 stores in Titan World, 9 stores in Fastrack, 3 in Helios and 1 store in Helios Luxe.

Titan's eye care business grew 16 per cent in domestic sales, contributing well to the overall product mix.

In the emerging businesses, the fragrance vertical grew 22 per cent, led by double-digit volume growth in Fastrack and Skinn brands.

Its women's bags category grew two-fold (111 per cent), led by network expansion. This was "driven by nearly two-fold growth in overall volumes and healthy double-digit ASP growth in Fastrack and Irth brands", the company said.

However, sales of its Indian dresswear business, Taneira, declined by 6 per cent YoY.

"Despite double-digit ASP growth across sarees and the ready-to-wear portfolio, lower volumes more than offset this benefit, resulting in an overall YoY decline," said Titan.

Its international businesses, primarily comprising jewellery (Tanishq, Mia and CaratLane) grew 81 per cent YoY led by robust performance in all the markets of GCC, Singapore and North America (NA).

"During the quarter, Tanishq opened 2 new stores in the NA market, one each in Boston and Orlando," it said.

Shares of Titan Co Ltd settled at Rs 4,111.10 on BSE on Tuesday, up 0.78 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Godrej Consumer Products

GCPL expects consolidated revenue to be in double digits in Oct-Dec

trent ltd, tata group's retail arm

Tata group's Trent Q3 standalone revenue increases 17% to ₹5,220 crore

Vedanta

Vedanta Q3 production: Aluminium, zinc, iron ore rise; oil, steel dip

Pine labs

Q2 earnings: Pine Labs posts ₹5.97 crore net profit, revenue up 18%

Lenskart

Eyewear retailer Lenskart posts 20% profit gain, eyes $17 billion market

Topics : Titan Titan Company Tanishq

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Price TodaySchool Winter Vacation ExtendedMotorola Razr FoldICICI Bank Share
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon