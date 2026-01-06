Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 09:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / GCPL expects consolidated revenue to be in double digits in Oct-Dec

GCPL expects consolidated revenue to be in double digits in Oct-Dec

Godrej Consumer Products expects double-digit consolidated revenue and EBITDA growth in the October-December quarter, led by strong home care demand and improving consumption trends

Godrej Consumer Products

(Photo: marketfeed)

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) expects to post close to double-digit volume growth in the October–December quarter, and its revenue growth is expected to be in double digits for its India business, the company said in its pre-quarterly update.
 
At the consolidated level, the company expects close to double-digit revenue growth in rupee terms and double-digit EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) growth, which it said reflects the strength of its category development-led growth strategy and improving trends across its international businesses.
 
“Our standalone business is well positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth for the quarter, underpinned by close to double-digit underlying volume growth (UVG), albeit on a supportive comparator,” GCPL said in its update.
 
 
It added: “This outperformance continues to be driven by the home care segment, where momentum remains robust and we expect to deliver double-digit value growth, supported by sustained consumer demand and effective in-market execution.”
 
The FMCG major also said that demand conditions in India strengthened progressively during the quarter. “We remain confident of a gradual improvement in consumption over the coming quarters, supported by falling inflation and improving affordability following lower GST rates,” it added.
 

More From This Section

trent ltd, tata group's retail arm

Tata group's Trent Q3 standalone revenue increases 17% to ₹5,220 crore

Vedanta

Vedanta Q3 production: Aluminium, zinc, iron ore rise; oil, steel dip

Pine labs

Q2 earnings: Pine Labs posts ₹5.97 crore net profit, revenue up 18%

Lenskart

Eyewear retailer Lenskart posts 20% profit gain, eyes $17 billion market

Groww

Groww posts 12% Q2 profit growth amid dip in revenue and trading volumes

Topics : Company News GCPL Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Price TodaySchool Winter Vacation ExtendedMotorola Razr FoldICICI Bank Share
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon