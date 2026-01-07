Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 08:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IRB Infra reports 12% jump in toll revenue to ₹7.54 billion in December

IRB Infra reports 12% jump in toll revenue to ₹7.54 billion in December

The revenue collection stood at Rs 675 crore in the same month last year, IRB said in an exchange filing on Wednesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jan 07 2026 | 8:32 PM IST

IRB Infrastructure and Developers (IRB) has posted a 12 per cent year-on-year rise in its toll revenue to ₹754 crore in December 2025.

The revenue collection stood at ₹675 crore in the same month last year, IRB said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The collection includes revenues from two of its InvITs, namely IRB InvIT Fund (Public InvIT) and IRB Infrastructure Trust (Private InvIT), the company added.

Of its total 24 assets, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of ₹170.3 crore to the total revenue collection in December 2025, up from ₹163.4 crore in December 2024.

 

Contribution of IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway rose to ₹84.1 crore in December 2025 from ₹70.7 crore a year ago, the second largest in the aggregate toll collection, the filing said.

With ₹78.8 crore, IRB Golconda Expressway (Hyderabad ORR) was the third largest contributor to the revenues in December 2025, up from ₹71.3 crore last year.

Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO of the IRB Infra, said, "The group witnessed strong and consistent traffic growth, driving robust toll revenue growth for the month of December 2025, supported by healthy GDP expansion".

IRB on Tuesday has bagged a toll-operate-transfer (TOT) project from NHAI in Odisha for an upfront consideration of ₹3,087 crore.

"This award places us on a fast track to building an asset portfolio of ₹1 lakh crore in the near future, the largest by any private toll road developer in India," he stated.

IRB is India's leading and largest toll road infrastructure developer in the highways segment.

It is the country's largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer with an asset base of around ₹94,000 crore in 13 states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 8:32 PM IST

