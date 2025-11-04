Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / MobiKwik's Q2 loss widens to ₹28.6 cr amid 5% drop in total income

MobiKwik's Q2 loss widens to ₹28.6 cr amid 5% drop in total income

The fintech firm reported a ₹28.61 crore loss in Q2 FY26, citing a ₹40 crore fraud incident, even as expenses fell and partial recovery efforts were initiated

MobiKwik

The company disclosed that some of its registered merchants and users fraudulently claimed unauthorised settlements amounting to ₹40.35 crore (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm MobiKwik’s losses widened to ₹28.61 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2 FY26), compared to a loss of ₹3.59 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25. Sequentially, losses narrowed from ₹41.92 crore in Q1 FY26.
 
How did MobiKwik’s revenue perform in Q2 FY26?
 
The company’s total income, comprising revenue from operations and other income, declined 4.88 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹279.32 crore in Q2 FY26 from ₹293.66 crore in Q2 FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, income marginally fell 0.9 per cent from ₹281.61 crore in Q1 FY26.
 
What steps has the fintech taken to control expenses?
 
 
MobiKwik tightened its cost structure during the quarter, with total expenses down 0.4 per cent to ₹285.7 crore in Q2 FY26 from ₹286.86 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, expenses declined 8.6 per cent from ₹312.8 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting improved operational discipline.

Also Read

MobiKwik

Fintech firm MobiKwik freezes 2,000 merchant accounts after ₹40 cr loss

MobiKwik

Mobikwik reports financial fraud in Haryana; says user accounts unaffected

Mobikwik shares in focus

Mobikwik shares drop 3% amid ₹40-crore fraud prob; details here

MobiKwik

Mobikwik shares slide 6% after 50% surge in Sept; start of a breakdown?

Stock market

Prudent Board buys Indus Capital; Wealth Company MF launches debut scheme

 
What caused additional losses in Q2 FY26?
 
The company disclosed that some of its registered merchants and users fraudulently claimed unauthorised settlements amounting to ₹40.35 crore, resulting in a loss in Q2 FY26.
 
As of October, MobiKwik had recovered ₹21.92 crore and secured an additional ₹6.6 crore through merchant affidavits and court orders. The company said it is pursuing recovery of the remaining ₹11.83 crore, while an investigation into the technical breach of its application is ongoing.
 
What does MobiKwik’s user and merchant base look like?
 
MobiKwik reported a total user base of 183.5 million and 4.71 million merchants. During Q2 FY26, it added 3.3 million users and about 71,000 merchants, continuing its expansion in India’s competitive fintech landscape.

More From This Section

Adani Ports

Adani Ports Q2FY26 result: Profit rises 27% to ₹3,109 cr, revenue jumps 30%

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Q2 results today: SBI, Adani Enterprises, M&M, Paytm, 119 others on Nov 4

Airtel

Bharti Airtel Q2FY26 results: Profit more than doubles to ₹8,651 crore

ACC, ACC Cements (Photo: IndiaMART)

Tax reversal, strong volumes power ACC's 460% profit jump in Q2FY26

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Titan Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 59% to ₹1,120 cr, sales up 22.17%

Topics : Company Results MobiKwik Q2 results Revenue collection

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdani Ports Q2 Results 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Lenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayAdani Ports Q2 ResultsStock Market HolidayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon