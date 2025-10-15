Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Airtel, IBM to launch 2 multi-zone cloud regions in Mumbai, Chennai

Airtel, IBM to launch 2 multi-zone cloud regions in Mumbai, Chennai

Bharti Airtel has signed a strategic partnership with IBM to augment its recently launched Airtel Cloud to jointly provide enterprise solutions

Airtel

The multizone region for cloud services entails setting up several physical independent datacentres in a geographic location. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharti Airtel plans to set up two new multizone regions for Airtel Cloud in Mumbai and Chennai, in collaboration with US IT company IBM, the telecom operator said on Wednesday.

Bharti Airtel has signed a strategic partnership with IBM to augment its recently launched Airtel Cloud to jointly provide enterprise solutions.

Bharti Airtel Vice Chairman and Managing Director Gopal Vittal said the company is extending the footprint of Airtel Cloud availability zones in India from four to ten, comprising next-gen sustainable data centres.

Today, with the IBM partnership, we are adding substantial capabilities to our Cloud platform to address the unique needs of several industries that require migration from IBM Power Systems and allow for AI readiness. We will, together, also establish two new Multizone Regions (MZRs) in Mumbai and Chennai soon, Vittal said.

 

The multizone region for cloud services entails setting up several physical independent datacentres in a geographic location.

Also Read

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match

How Airtel users can watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises

Sunil Mittal, Gopal Vittal join BT Group board as non-independent directors

asset management companies, AMC stocks outlook, HDFC AMC Q1 results, Nippon India AMC profits, mutual fund industry AUM, SIP inflows record high, AMC earnings growth, ABSL AMC performance, UTI AMC quarterly results, AMC sector stock rally

HDFC Bank, Airtel, HUL: Motilal Oswal picks 10 stocks with up to 24% upside

Airtel network down in Delhi, users face trouble making and receiving calls

Airtel network down in Delhi, users face trouble making and receiving calls

Airtel

Bharti Airtel Q1 results: Profit up 43% at ₹5,948 crore, revenue rises 29%

The statement did not disclose financial details of the company's expansion plan.

The development comes a day after Bharti Airtel announced a partnership with Google for setting up its USD 15 billion AI Hub in Andhra Pradesh, along with Adani group firm AdaniConneX.

Under the pact, Airtel and IBM will aim to enable enterprises in regulated industries to scale AI workloads, delivering interoperability across infrastructure, including on-premises, in the cloud, across multiple clouds and at the edge.

Through this partnership, Airtel Cloud customers will be able to deploy the IBM Power systems portfolio as-a-Service, including the latest-generation IBM Power11 autonomous, AI-ready servers for mission-critical applications in regulated industries like banking, healthcare, government and others, the statement said.

IBM SVP and Chief Commercial Officer Rob Thomas said Airtel Multizone Regions will help Indian enterprises strengthen their resilience, address data residency requirements and keep mission-critical workloads and applications up and running at all times.

Together, the Airtel and IBM partnership will enable Indian enterprises to accelerate digital innovation at scale, Thomas said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

José Muñoz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Motor Company

Hyundai Motor lines up ₹45,000 cr investmentin India: 26 launches in 2030

Air India

Air India's leasing arm secures $215 mn term loan from StanC, BoI

Tarun Garg COO, Hyundai Motor India

Tarun Garg to take over as Hyundai India's MD & CEO from January 1

Sanjeev Verma, CEO, Black Box

IT firm Black Box targets 15% annual growth, aims for $2 bn revenue by FY29

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB InvIT Fund raises ₹3,248 cr through institutional placement

Topics : Airtel IBM Cloud services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon