Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 10:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Blackstone-backed Kolte-Patil Developers' Q2 housing sales decline 13%

Blackstone-backed Kolte-Patil Developers' Q2 housing sales decline 13%

In Q2 FY26, the company sold an area of 0.86 million square feet (msf), down 17 per cent Y-o-Y but 2 per cent higher on a Q-o-Q basis

real estate technology India, BIM construction India, 3D printing real estate, modular construction India, Mivan shuttering, green building India, construction tech capex, Signature Global, Rustomjee, Anarock

During Q2 FY26, funds affiliated with Blackstone – a global investment manager – increased their holding to 40 per cent in the company. | Representative Image

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Blackstone-backed Kolte-Patil Developers reported housing sales of ₹670 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2 FY26), down 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). However, quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), sales grew 9 per cent, aided by sustenance sales.
 
In Q2 FY26, the company sold an area of 0.86 million square feet (msf), down 17 per cent Y-o-Y but 2 per cent higher on a Q-o-Q basis.
 
The company’s sales realisation stood at around ₹7,823 per sq. ft., up 5 per cent Y-o-Y and 7 per cent Q-o-Q. The Pune-based developer’s collections also grew 8 per cent on both a Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q basis to ₹596 crore.
 
 
Rajesh Patil, managing director, Kolte-Patil Developers, said, “We remain optimistic about the demand scenario in the backdrop of economic growth, a benign interest rate environment, and declining inflation.”
 
Overall, in the first half of FY26 (H1 FY26), the company’s sales declined 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,286 crore. It sold an area of 1.7 msf, 15 per cent less compared to H1 FY25. Realisations, however, grew 2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,582 per sq. ft. Meanwhile, collections declined marginally by 1 per cent to ₹1,146 crore.

Also Read

Brookfield (Photo: Bloomberg)

Brookfield to buy remaining stake in Oaktree for nearly $3 billion

Betting on big data centers. | File Image

Blackstone to invest nearly ₹5,000 crore to develop data centre in MMRpremium

Blackstone

Blackstone to acquire Pennsylvania gas power plant in $1 billion deal

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

KKR, Blackstone turn India into Asia's buyout HQ after China slow down

Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International (left) and Atul Chordia, chairman and executive director, Ventive Hospitality (right)

Ventive Hospitality signs 7 new hotels with Marriott International

 
During Q2 FY26, funds affiliated with Blackstone – a global investment manager – increased their holding to 40 per cent in the company.
 
Patil said, “This partnership marks an inflection point in the company’s growth journey as we move ahead with a shared vision to fast-track expansion, foster innovation, and strengthen leadership in the sector. Built on trust, innovation, and customer centricity, the company is well positioned to deliver sustained growth and create long-term value for all stakeholders.”
 
Additionally, in October 2025, the company acquired a 7.5-acre land parcel in Bhugaon, Pune, with an estimated saleable area of 1.9 msf and a gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,400 crore.

More From This Section

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra profit down 4.5%, sees limited impact from H-1B visa fees

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Bank of Maharashtra Q2 results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹1,633 crore

Leela Hotels logs net profit of ₹74.7 crore, announces global foray

Leela Hotels logs net profit of ₹74.7 crore, announces global foraypremium

ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard General Insurance's Q2 net profit up 18% at ₹819 crore

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's Q2 net profit up 19% at ₹299.26 crore

Topics : Blackstone Kolte-Patil Developers Q2 results Housing sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDelhi PollutionGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon