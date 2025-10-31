BPCL Q2 net profit more than doubles to ₹6,442 crore; revenue up 2.54%

State-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) on Friday reported a 168 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in standalone net profit at ₹6,442 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025, on the back of improved gross refining margins and lower crude oil prices.
The oil marketing company’s net profit stood at ₹2,397 crore in the same quarter last year (Q2 FY25). On a sequential basis, the standalone net profit of the company increased 5.2 per cent in the September quarter.
BPCL’s revenue from operations rose 2.54 per cent Y-o-Y in the second quarter to ₹1.21 lakh crore from ₹1.18 lakh crore last year.
The company reported an average gross refining margin (GRM) of $7.77 per barrel in the first six months of the current financial year, as against $6.12 a barrel last year. The refining margin refers to the profit earned from converting a barrel of crude oil into refined products.
The company’s board of directors approved an interim dividend of ₹7.5 per equity share for 2025-26.
Also Read
BPCL's under-recoveries on the sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders stood at Rs 13,672 crore till 30 September. The company would receive Rs 7,594 crore compensation towards under-recoveries incurred on sale of domestic LPG in 12 equal monthly instalments, starting November 2025.
Physical performance
BPCL’s petroleum sales increased 2.26 per cent Y-o-Y in the second quarter to 12.67 million metric tonnes (mmt) from 12.39 mmt last year. The company’s exports, however, slumped 10 per cent in the quarter from last year. Its refinery throughput declined 4.47 per cent in the quarter to 9.82 mmt.
BPCL has a refining capacity of 35.3 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) across refineries at Mumbai, Kochi, and Bina, and a nationwide marketing network of over 23,500 fuel stations.