Eternal Q3 FY26 profit jumps 73% as quick commerce fuels revenue surge

The parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, Eternal’s third quarter FY26 performance saw acceleration on the back of robust momentum in its quick commerce business.

How did Eternal perform on profit and revenue in Q3 FY26?

The net profit of Eternal for the third quarter of FY26 (October–December) rose 72.8 per cent to Rs 102 crore, compared to Rs 59 crore during the same period a year earlier. On a sequential basis, profit was up 56.9 per cent from Rs 65 crore.

The company’s revenue for the quarter more than doubled year-on-year to Rs 16,315 crore, up from Rs 5,405 crore a year earlier. Revenue stood at Rs 13,590 crore in the previous quarter.

Alongside this, Eternal’s consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 28 per cent year-on-year to Rs 364 crore and grew 63 per cent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 224 crore in Q2 FY26.

On the back of capital expenditure and net working capital in the quick commerce business, the company’s cash balance declined to Rs 17,820 crore from Rs 18,314 crore in Q2 FY26.

What trends did Eternal see in its food delivery business?

Showing marginal growth, net order value (NOV) increased 16.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 9,846 crore, compared to Rs 8,443 crore last year. NOV refers to the actual value retained after deductions such as discounts and promo codes.

Deepinder Goyal, founder and chief executive officer of Eternal, said, “NOV growth recovery continues with NOV in Q3 FY26 growing 16.6 per cent YoY, improving meaningfully from 13.8 per cent YoY NOV growth in the previous quarter. This was the second consecutive quarter of NOV growth acceleration following the bottom of 13.1 per cent NOV growth in Q1 FY26. The GOV growth was 21.3 per cent YoY (5.2 per cent QoQ).”

Goyal added that growth was driven by a modest improvement in the demand environment, the full-quarter impact of a reduction in minimum order value to Rs 99 from Rs 199 for free delivery on Gold orders, and continued investments in customer activation across cohorts.

Adjusted revenue grew 26.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,053 crore from Rs 2,413 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, food delivery revenue rose 6.6 per cent.

The number of average monthly transacting customers showed negligible growth at 24.9 million, compared to 24.1 million in the previous quarter.

How did Blinkit drive Eternal’s performance in the quarter?

The NOV for Blinkit stood at Rs 13,300 crore in the December quarter, rising 120.9 per cent from Rs 6,020 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue, following the transition to an inventory-led model, surged 776.1 per cent to Rs 12,256 crore from Rs 1,399 crore in Q3 FY25.

Blinkit reported its first-ever adjusted Ebitda profit in Q3 FY26, posting a positive adjusted Ebitda of Rs 4 crore. “The fact that we landed on the positive side was not the result of a last-minute push or a cost-cutting exercise. We were focused on serving customers better, building supply chain depth and being disciplined about which type of orders we wanted to win,” Goyal said.

Albinder Dhindsa, founder and chief executive officer of Blinkit, said margin improvement came from supply chain cost efficiencies, a favourable shift towards long-tail categories and operating leverage. He added that mature cities such as Delhi NCR are growing at nearly 55 per cent year-on-year, while the next seven metros are growing at over 100 per cent year-on-year.

Continuing its expansion of dark stores, the company added 211 net new stores, taking the total count to 2,027. It expects to reach 3,000 stores by March 2027.

How did Eternal’s going-out business perform?

For the going-out business, revenue rose 15.8 per cent to Rs 300 crore from Rs 259 crore in Q3 FY25. NOV increased to Rs 2,587 crore from Rs 2,158 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company has also launched District Pass, a membership programme offering benefits across movies and dining on the District app.

What was the performance of Hyperpure in Q3 FY26?

For Hyperpure, Eternal’s business-to-business supplies vertical, revenue declined 36 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,070 crore. Similar to Blinkit, Hyperpure turned adjusted Ebitda margin positive for the first time, posting a profit of Rs 1 crore compared to a loss of Rs 5 crore in the previous quarter.

“Hyperpure is a smaller business, but still meaningful in size. In three years, this business could be $1 billion in topline with a 4–5 per cent adjusted Ebitda margin,” said Akshant Goyal, chief financial officer of Eternal.