Persistent Systems looks to grow in Europe as macro headwinds linger

Persistent Systems wants to expand its presence in Europe and reduce its reliance on the US as the key geographic market, keeping in mind the macroeconomic uncertainty and volatility that has impacted almost all IT services players.

Why is Persistent Systems looking to diversify beyond the US market?

For most IT companies, the US has been the dominant market, often contributing nearly 50 per cent to the topline. For Persistent, however, the exposure is far higher, with more than 80 per cent of revenue coming from the US. In contrast, Europe contributed just 8.5 per cent to revenue in the third quarter ended December 31.

“We want to increase our revenue in Europe. Given what is happening in the market and otherwise as well, we would want a little bit more revenue diversification in Europe. The target is to be in the range of 12–15 per cent on a longer-term basis,” chief executive officer and managing director Sandeep Kalra told Business Standard.

How does Persistent plan to expand its footprint in Europe?

To achieve this, the company will need to tweak its acquisition strategy, which has so far focused largely on tuck-in acquisitions aimed at enhancing capabilities.

“If we go to Europe, we will do a scaled acquisition which will give us access to customers’ capability. We need access to customers because that’s what we lack in Europe. On the US side, we have customers and want to go deeper into capability,” Kalra said.

How are IT companies responding to muted growth conditions?

IT companies are increasingly looking to diversify beyond traditional revenue segments, as growth has remained muted over the past few years, resulting in low single-digit growth across the sector.

Tata Consultancy Services is diversifying into data centres, while Infosys and others are focusing on cybersecurity as a vertical or expanding into geographies such as Australia. HCLTech spent $400 million in December to acquire two companies in the telecom, data and artificial intelligence space.

What is Persistent’s approach to AI-led opportunities?

Persistent, however, will not focus on physical AI, unlike some of its larger peers. Its emphasis will be on the software side and AI agents.

“The software development lifecycle is a huge market — whether it’s product development, identifying existing products, application development, application modernisation or agentic AI. For anyone to implement an agentic AI solution across the organisation, the first thing is to plumb data the right way. So you need a lot of data modernisation,” Kalra said.

How are clients reallocating technology budgets?

This shift means customers are squeezing spends from traditional technology areas and reallocating budgets towards more transformational, business-oriented projects that can drive revenue.

“They have seen that support activity does not add to revenue and so are not looking at incrementally taking it up huge notches. There may be a small bit, single-digit, lower single-digit increase in their budgets,” he said.

Kalra clarified that not all deals are AI-driven, with such projects accounting for less than 10 per cent of Persistent’s revenue, or about $170 million, at the end of the third quarter. By comparison, TCS reported AI revenue of $1.5 billion, or around 5 per cent of its topline, while HCLTech’s advanced AI revenue stood at about $148 million.