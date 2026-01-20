AU Small Finance Bank Q3FY26 results: Net profit up 26% at ₹668 crore

AU Small Finance Bank on Tuesday posted a 26 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 668 crore in Q3 FY26, supported by strong interest and other income, and lower provisions.

Its net interest income (NII) grew 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,341 crore in Q3 FY26, aided by robust growth in the gross loan portfolio.

Its net interest margin (NIM), a measure of banks’ profitability, stood at 5.7 per cent in Q3, up 25 basis points (bps) over the preceding quarter, due to a sharp reduction in the cost of funds.

Provisions of the bank were down 34 per cent year-on-year and 31 per cent sequentially to Rs 331 crore in Q3 FY26.

Its asset quality improved sequentially, benefiting from normalisation in unsecured businesses and seasonal recovery in secured assets. Slippages of the bank reduced 13 per cent sequentially to Rs 791 crore in Q3. The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of the bank stood at 2.3 per cent at the end of Q3, improving by 11 bps. Net NPAs stood at 0.88 per cent.

Credit cost of the bank declined nearly 31 per cent sequentially to Rs 331 crore, with the annualised credit cost for the quarter at 0.8 per cent of average assets.

Its gross loan portfolio was up 19.3 per cent year-on-year and 5.7 per cent sequentially to Rs 1.29 trillion, and its deposit portfolio grew 23.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.38 trillion.

According to the bank, implementation of GST rate cuts and a robust festive season added momentum to underlying economic activity during the quarter, resulting in a meaningful pick-up in credit demand. Higher auto sales, stronger consumer spending, and a revival in MSME and commercial activity supported banking sector credit growth.

Separately, the bank said Uttam Tibrewal, executive director and deputy chief executive officer, will cease to be a whole-time director on the bank’s board upon completion of his current tenure on April 18, 2026. Vivek Tripathi, chief credit officer, will be appointed whole-time director (executive director), subject to RBI approval.

However, Tibrewal will continue in his capacity as deputy chief executive officer and remain responsible for leading key business verticals, including retail assets and liabilities. Alongside these responsibilities, he will devote increased time to on-ground engagement to drive growth, strengthen customer relationships, and expand the bank’s presence across newer geographies.

These changes are part of the long-term succession planning and roadmap for accelerating and consolidating leadership depth in the bank and to provide flexibility for future organisational requirements, the bank said.