Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / CreditAccess Grameen Q2 net profit falls 32% on higher provisions

CreditAccess Grameen Q2 net profit falls 32% on higher provisions

Microfinance lender sees profit decline amid higher write-offs, but net interest income and margins show sequential improvement

Ganesh Narayanan, CEO of CreditAccess Grameen

Ganesh Narayanan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CreditAccess Grameen

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microfinance lender CreditAccess Grameen Ltd reported a 32.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to ₹125.8 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26), primarily due to higher provisioning. Sequentially, however, net profit rose 109 per cent from ₹60.2 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).
 
Ganesh Narayanan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CreditAccess Grameen, said in a statement: “We reported an improved second-quarter performance, reflecting consistent business momentum.”
 
Its stock closed 0.19 per cent higher at ₹1,474.60 per share on the BSE.
 
NII rises, margins improve sequentially
 
The company’s analyst presentation showed that net interest income (NII) rose 4.7 per cent YoY to ₹975.9 crore in Q2FY26. Sequentially, NII increased 4.2 per cent from ₹937 crore in Q1FY26.
 

Also Read

Microfinance

Why CreditAccess Grameen outran markets in FY26? Share price at 52-wk high

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee

Avendus explains why it is the 'opportune time' to invest in MFI stockspremium

trading

This MFI lender's stock soars 7% even as Q1 profit plunges; Here's why

Ganesh Narayanan, CEO of CreditAccess Grameen

MFI CreditAccess Grameen Q1 net profit down 85% on higher provisions

Microfinance, mutual fund

CreditAccess Grameen surges 9%, stock nears 52-week high; here's why

 
Its net interest margin (NIM) stood at 13.3 per cent in Q2FY26, compared with 13.5 per cent in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, it improved from 12.8 per cent in Q1FY26.
 
Higher write-offs impact profitability
 
The Bengaluru-based microfinance lender’s total write-offs stood at ₹682.9 crore in Q2FY26, including ₹603.2 crore in accelerated write-offs, leading to an additional credit cost of ₹192.1 crore.
 
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 3.65 per cent as of September 2025, up from 2.44 per cent a year earlier. However, NPAs improved sequentially from 4.70 per cent at the end of June 2025.
 
Loan portfolio growth moderates
 
The company’s gross loan portfolio grew 3.1 per cent YoY to ₹25,904 crore as of September 2025. Sequentially, it declined from ₹26,055 crore as of June 2025.

More From This Section

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

TMB eyes 14-15% growth in advances, 12-13% in deposits this fiscal, says MD

Rajiv Sabharwal, MD & CEO, Tata Capital

Tata Capital Q2 profit rises 33% to ₹1,128 cr on strong loan growth

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Raymond Realty Q2 FY26 results: Profit jumps over 12x to ₹60.2 crore

Adani Green Ltd

Adani Green Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 25% at ₹644 cr, revenue up 20%

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor Q2 results: Profit jumps 42% on festive demand, record sales

Topics : CreditAccess Grameen Microfinance Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate Today8th Pay Commission Latest UpdatesAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Unclaimed Shares and DividendsCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon