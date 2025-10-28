Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TMB eyes 14-15% growth in advances, 12-13% in deposits this fiscal, says MD

TMB eyes 14-15% growth in advances, 12-13% in deposits this fiscal, says MD

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank posts record Rs 318 crore Q2 profit and targets 14-15% loan growth in FY26, buoyed by strong asset quality and branch expansion plans

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Thoothukudi-based Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) said on Tuesday that it expects 14–15 per cent growth in advances and 12–13 per cent growth in deposits during the current financial year.
 
The bank posted its highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 318 crore in the second quarter of FY26, up 5 per cent from Rs 303 crore in the same period last year. Total business grew 11.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), the highest since listing, reaching Rs 1.02 trillion compared with Rs 91,875 crore in September 2024.
 
“When we end FY26, we will have a 14–15 per cent growth in advances, around 12–13 per cent growth in deposits, and CASA should be around 12 per cent. I think that is coming due to the various initiatives happening,” said Salee S Nair, managing director and chief executive officer, TMB.
 
 
ECL provisioning and asset quality
 
The bank expects an additional provisioning requirement of Rs 210 crore under the new Expected Credit Loss (ECL) framework, which mandates predictive provisioning for potential future loan losses from April 1, 2027.

“We already have an existing Covid provision of Rs 250 crore. This is not part of the PCR, and the Covid stress has sharply come down. This Rs 250 crore will have to be returned to profits. What we are trying to do is use this Rs 250 crore for the ECL additional provisions as and when it takes place,” Nair said.
 
TMB’s asset quality improved significantly, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) at a decade-low of 1.01 per cent, down from 1.37 per cent in Q2 FY25. Net NPA also declined to 0.26 per cent from 0.46 per cent, improving by 20 basis points.
 
Steady deposit and loan growth
 
The bank’s CASA rose to Rs 15,163 crore from Rs 13,873 crore a year earlier. Advances increased 10.34 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 46,930 crore, while deposits grew 12.32 per cent to Rs 55,421 crore, compared with Rs 49,342 crore in the same period last year.
 
Net interest income stood at Rs 597 crore during Q2 FY26, up 0.17 per cent from Rs 596 crore in Q2 FY25.
 
TMB currently operates 600 branches, having added 23 branches this fiscal, and plans to open another 36 in the second half of FY26.
 
Low exposure to US-linked exports
 
“The advantage of being a legacy bank is that our export portfolio is around 1.05 per cent of the overall credit portfolio. Within that, the US portfolio is only around 17.53 per cent. Marine products contribute significantly, and while margins are squeezed, there is no stress, and it remains insignificant for the bank,” Nair said, commenting on the impact of US tariff issues.
 

Topics : Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q2 results Banking Industry

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

