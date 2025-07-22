Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / MFI CreditAccess Grameen Q1 net profit down 85% on higher provisions

MFI CreditAccess Grameen Q1 net profit down 85% on higher provisions

CreditAccess Grameen's Q1 FY26 net profit dropped 85% YoY, attributed to lower net interest income and higher provisioning. However, sequentially, the profit rose by 27.5%

q1 results, company quarter 1

The microfinance lender’s gross loan portfolio declined by 0.9 per cent YoY to Rs 26,055 crore as of June 2025. Sequentially, it rose from Rs 25,948 crore as of March 2025 | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microfinance lender CreditAccess Grameen Ltd reported an 85 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to Rs 60.2 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), owing to a contraction in net interest income and higher provisioning. However, sequentially, the net profit rose by 27.5 per cent from Rs 47.2 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4 FY25).
 
Its stock closed 1.03 per cent higher at Rs 1,280.20 per share on the BSE.
 
In a filing with the exchanges, the company said its net interest income (NII) declined 1.6 per cent to Rs 937 crore in Q1 FY26. Sequentially, NII grew by 7 per cent from Rs 876.1 crore in Q4 FY25. Its net interest margin (NIM) dropped to 12.8 per cent in Q1 FY26 from 13.0 per cent in Q1 FY25. However, it improved slightly from 12.7 per cent in Q4 FY25. 
 
 
Bengaluru-based microfinance lender's total write-off stood at Rs 692.5 crore in Q1 FY26, including Rs 603.2 crore in accelerated write-offs, resulting in an additional credit cost of Rs 192.8 crore. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose sharply to 4.70 per cent as of June 2025, up from 1.46 per cent a year ago. However, they declined from 4.76 per cent at the end of March 2025.
 
The microfinance lender’s gross loan portfolio declined by 0.9 per cent YoY to Rs 26,055 crore as of June 2025. Sequentially, it rose from Rs 25,948 crore as of March 2025.
 
The outlook for FY26 remains encouraging, with favourable monsoon forecasts and strengthening rural sentiment, laying the groundwork for sectoral revival, said Ganesh Narayanan, Chief Executive Officer of CreditAccess Grameen.
 

More From This Section

Mahindra Finance

Mahindra Finance Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹530 crore

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee Entertainment Q1 results: Net profit rises 21.7% to ₹143.7 crore

Paytm

Paytm turns around with ₹122.5 cr net profit, 28% jump in revenue from ops

Colgate-Palmolive, Colgate

Colgate Palmolive India Q1 results: Net profit down 11.9% as sales drop

Paytm

One97 Communications Q1 result: Paytm's parent firm posts profit of ₹123 cr

Topics : CreditAccess Grameen Microfinance Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsPaytm Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon